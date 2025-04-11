Carley Howard, mental health supervisor of the Student Health and Wellness Center, provides Sacramento City College students with a “party safe” toolkit and informational flyers of services offered at the Wellness Center. Fentanyl test strips, drink test strips, a drink cover and a can of Narcan to prevent opioid overdose were included in the party safe toolkit at the Public Safety Career Fair on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
April 11, 2025
About the Contributor
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students.