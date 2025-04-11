Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair

Carley Howard, mental health supervisor of the Student Health and Wellness Center, provides Sacramento City College students with a “party safe” toolkit and informational flyers of services offered at the Wellness Center. Fentanyl test strips, drink test strips, a drink cover and a can of Narcan to prevent opioid overdose were included in the party safe toolkit at the Public Safety Career Fair on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.