This month in Sac: March

If you’re looking for a good laugh or want to test your improv skills, the STAB! Comedy Theater offers an open mic night every Thursday starting from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $5. Signups to participate in the show begin at 8 a.m. and sell out quickly.

For students over 21, Sacramento’s 15th annual Capitol Beer Fest is back again on Saturday, March 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. With food trucks, live music and an assortment of beers, City College students can have a blast with their friends. All proceeds from the event go to Runnin’ for Rhett, which directly funds local youth programs. They are also looking for volunteers. Sign up here.

Do you love comics, figurines and anime? Then Comic-con, from March 22 to 23, is the event for you. Located at the Sacramento Convention Center, Comic-con takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Find tickets here.

