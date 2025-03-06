The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

This month in Sac: March
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Sacramento residents held up signs and protested in the nationwide 50501 movement against the Donald Trump administration on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Meghan Facciuto, an instructional assistant at Sacramento City College Writing Center, stands in front of her office, ready to welcome students to the writing journey, Feb. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
This month in Sac: March

Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
March 4, 2025
Neezy Jeffery

Sacramento is home to so many exciting events around town. The Express is sharing our top picks for the Sacramento City College community to check out each month. 

If you’re looking for a good laugh or want to test your improv skills, the STAB! Comedy Theater offers an open mic night every Thursday starting from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $5. Signups to participate in the show begin at 8 a.m. and sell out quickly. 

For students over 21, Sacramento’s 15th annual Capitol Beer Fest is back again on Saturday, March 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. With food trucks, live music and an assortment of beers, City College students can have a blast with their friends. All proceeds from the event go to Runnin’ for Rhett, which directly funds local youth programs. They are also looking for volunteers. Sign up here

Do you love comics, figurines and anime? Then Comic-con, from March 22 to 23, is the event for you. Located at the Sacramento Convention Center, Comic-con takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Find tickets here.  

Check back the first week of each month for more events in Sacramento.

