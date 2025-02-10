Capitol protest held against Trump’s policies

Hundreds of protesters converged on California State Capitol grounds on Wednesday, Feb. 5, to denounce the policies of the Trump administration and the controversial role of Elon Musk in government operations.

The rally was part of the nationwide 50501 movement across all 50 states on the same day. The rowdy crowd was diverse, with signs and other visual representations advocating for Native Americans, the LGBTQ+ community, and immigrant rights. Participants expressed disapproval of the new administration’s decisions and Trump’s creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, which he assigned Musk as leader without congressional approval.

Passionate chants across the Capitol of “Eat the Rich” and “Boycott Tesla” echoed through the air with frustration toward Musk.

Several protesters voiced their concerns about the political shift and its broader implications, particularly about how unelected officials like Musk are wielding significant influence.

Kelsey Villalobos, one of the protesters, expressed concerns about Musk’s role in the new administration. “I’m worried about my information being stolen,” she said, referencing allegations that Musk had improperly accessed the U.S. Treasury Department.

The demonstration also focused on LGBTQ+ rights, with many protestors expressing concern with the new administration’s attempts to marginalize transgender individuals.

“We’re not OK with them trying to erase trans people,” said one protester.

Protestor Rissi Ferguson presented with a red handprint across her mouth as a symbol to show support for the missing Indigenous women and children, contributing to the crowds’ chants.

“All rights are at risk,” Ferguson said. “People need to care more.”