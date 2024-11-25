Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Sacramento City College students speak with Brandon Herring of Coppin State University, Maryland, during the City College HBCU Caravan event on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts CCC to HBCU Fall Caravan — broadening horizons for transfer students
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app

Sasha Luna, Staff Writer
November 25, 2024
Neezy Jeffery

The newly released SAFE Los Rios app is specifically made for students, faculty and staff at the Los Rios Community College District (LRCCD) to keep campuses safe. 

 

It brings together useful safety tools and resources in one place so people can stay connected and prepared and feel safer on campus. The app is designed to be easy to use, even if a student is new to campus.

 

One of the main features of the SAFE app is real-time emergency alerts. With this feature, users get notifications about any major incidents on or near campus, like bad weather, lockdowns or any situation that might affect safety. These notifications go straight to your phone so you can stay updated and know exactly what to do if something happens.

 

Another big feature of the app is how it lets users contact campus security directly. With just a couple of taps, you can call or message campus police or security if you need help, if you see anything suspicious or if you just want to report something. This makes it much easier and faster to reach security. Plus, if you feel uncomfortable reporting something openly, you can even report it anonymously.

 

The app also has a section with safety resources that give tips and guides on what to do in emergencies. These include advice on things like fire safety, evacuation procedures and personal safety tips. This information is always accessible in the app, which means you can learn about emergency preparedness whenever you want.

 

A feature in the app is “Friend Walk.” This allows you to share your real-time location with a friend or family member while you are walking on or around campus. All you do is send them a link, and they can track your progress to make sure you get to your destination safely. This feature is especially helpful if you are walking alone or at night because you know someone is keeping an eye out for you, and they can react quickly if you stop moving or something seems wrong.

 

Another option is the “Virtual Walk Home” feature, which connects you directly with campus security. If you are walking on campus and want some extra security, you can use this feature to have campus security virtually “walk” you to your destination through GPS. This is great if you are in an area that is not very busy, especially at night. 

 

With daylight saving time over, it is getting dark a lot earlier, which is a big deal for those of us who have evening classes at Los Rios campuses, including Sacramento City College. Now, we are often walking to our cars, buses or other transportation, and that can feel unsafe, especially in areas that are not super well-lit.

 

This extra safety is really important, especially considering some of the crimes that have happened near City College in the past. There have been reports of things like car break-ins and even robberies around campus, especially in the parking lots. There have also been incidents with suspicious people hanging around bus stops or other areas where students walk at night.

 

To access the SAFE Los Rios app, start by downloading it from your phone’s app store. Once you find it, download and install the app. You can log in with your Los Rios student account to unlock all the features, or you can use it without logging in to access general safety information. 

Sasha Luna
Sasha Luna, Staff Writer
Sasha Luna is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester on the Express team.    Sasha is interested in writing and talking about pop culture, music, fashion, politics and current events for the Express and in her future career. As a journalist, she wants to shed light on not only the positive but also the negative aspects of things happening in the world. She wants to eventually be a news reporter for a big news station in New York or a host on a talk show.    Sasha plans to transfer to a university in Southern California and finish her bachelor’s degree in journalism while also pursuing a minor in business. She has plans to move to New York after earning her bachelor’s degree.
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Multimedia Editor
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
