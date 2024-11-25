The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Sacramento City College students speak with Brandon Herring of Coppin State University, Maryland, during the City College HBCU Caravan event on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts CCC to HBCU Fall Caravan — broadening horizons for transfer students
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
City College hosts CCC to HBCU Fall Caravan — broadening horizons for transfer students

Isabella Ursos, Staff Writer
November 21, 2024
Alejandro Smith
Sacramento City College students speak with Brandon Herring of Coppin State University, Maryland, during the City College HBCU Caravan event on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento City College’s Transfer Center recently hosted the CCC to HBCU Fall Caravan at City Cafe, an event introducing students to the unique opportunities, historical legacy and academic advantages of attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). 

The event underscored the importance of considering HBCUs alongside the more commonly pursued University of California and California State University systems, particularly for students seeking pathways tailored to support diverse and marginalized communities.

With music, discussions and 20 representatives from HBCUs, the event created a vibrant space for students to explore new academic pathways beyond California’s universities, inspiring attendees to consider options that align with their aspirations.

Ten members from the chancellor’s office that head the California Community College to HBCU were also in attendance to build relationships and establish transfer agreements. City College President Albert Garcia opened the event with words of encouragement for students. 

“I’m in the presence of important educational history in this country, the history of opportunity for our Black citizens in higher education — that’s not supposed to be taken lightly,” Garcia said. “These are such rich and good opportunities for our students. I want them to know about these opportunities for our students and am thankful for the caravan being here today to make that possible.” 

Simultaneously, students had an HBCU experience workshop led by City College faculty and staff who had attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia. Prior to the event, the attendees were encouraged to bring their transcripts to the event for the HBCU representatives to discuss with them transferability. 

The Fall Caravan event focused on these core goals to promote academic excellence: raising awareness of HBCUs as viable transfer options, and educating attendees on the rich history and cultural significance of the HBCUs. Patricia Morgan-Mejia, City College student transfer specialist, was the main event organizer and highlighted these goals in a pre-event briefing, noting the importance of expanding transfer conversations beyond UCs and CSUs.

The event is important to City College’s student success because the staff at the transfer center and the HBCU representatives want to ensure students succeed beyond the application process, according to Morgan-Mejia. There is a misconception that the event is exclusive to students of African American or Black identities. However, these events are open to everyone to come and get information about revered educational institutions that guarantee a place that focuses on nurturing the success of students that they may not experience in other colleges and universities. 

“They’re like, ‘We want to prepare you for the world out there because it’s not going to be perfect, but we still aspire for excellence in spite of all the racism and the hatred.’ You’ve gotta aspire to that, and they just … have that sense of community,” Morgan-Mejia said.

She further pushes that most people go to a school and feel lost, but this is not the case with HBCUs. They are checking on their students and making sure they are doing well to help them succeed. 

Attendees found the event insightful, with student Gaby, a biochemistry major, noting, “It definitely makes the graduation and admission process a lot easier. I know where to go, who to call and what to look for.” 

Keen, a first-year in kinesiology, echoed this sentiment, adding that the event was an “eye-opener” that broadened his transfer possibilities.

“It keeps my options open… now I have a few more options of where I could go, a place that piques my interest,” Keen said.

Isabella Ursos
