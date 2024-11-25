Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs

The City College women’s volleyball team went head-to-head against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs, with the Mustangs pulling away for the win on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at City College.

The Panthers’ starting six players were Norah Mayer (#4), Avery Peterson (#5), Lucy LaDouceur (#7), Evynn Rios (#9), Rovine Villingia (#10) and Katelyn Wilfong (#11). The Delta Mustangs started Paige Taylor (#1), Catherine Frias (#4), Karlie Spencer (#10), Caprisa Brock (#11), Chase Silva (#12) and Kyra Saiers (#13).

The event opened with both teams meeting around the net for handshakes and high-fives followed by a team huddle with chants after. The Panthers picked up one win out of the four sets. The Mustangs defeated the Panthers in the first set, second set, and fourth sets with 25-8, 25-19, and 25-23, while the Panthers picked up the third set 25-20.

“Once we started to connect as a team in the second set and saw we were ready to compete and play competitively, we did end up taking a set for the win, “City College Head Coach Laurie Nash said following the loss.

The Mustangs opened the first set scoring 7 points to lead the Panthers. The Panthers scored their first points bringing the score 7-1, though the Mustangs would go on to take the first match.

“Feels as if this wasn’t my best game, but I do feel as if I did have some better moments than other moments,” City College’s Norah Mayer, a freshman criminal justice major and co-athlete of the week, said following the game. “I am very happy the team was able to finish strong, happy we took home a set against a tough team.”

The Panthers scored the first point to start the second set, with the Mustangs scoring seconds later. At the end of the second set, the Mustangs fought back to keep the game close as the Panthers led throughout the second match. The Mustangs pulled back in front and pulled away from the Panthers as the final score of the set was 25-19.

In the third set, both teams stayed competitive and kept the match even closer. The Mustangs scored first, followed by another point to start off the third set leading 2-0. The Panthers finally scored moments later, putting the score 2-1 in the middle of the third set.

There was a tie game of 12 points toward the end of the third set, City College continued to claw their way past the Mustangs to stay in the lead at 15-13. The Mustangs brought the game even closer, 15-14, followed by another point to tie the game at 15.

The Mustangs tied the game back up again at 16, with City College pulling away following 2 points in a row and bringing the game to 18-16. The Panthers ultimately held on to win the set.

The last and final match was close as Delta scored first to start off the last and final set, finishing with a score of 25-23 to take home the final match.