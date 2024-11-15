Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features

The long-awaited release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 full game has finally arrived, exceeding many Sacramento City College students’ expectations. Filled with anticipation, many students, including myself, played the game as soon as it launched on Oct. 25.

One of the more difficult portions of the wait was the installation, as the file for the update required a significant amount of data, reaching 128 gigabytes. Due to file compression and optimization, Black Ops 6 required 137 GB of SSD storage to start the installation process, forcing me to delete other applications to free space.

During the beta, Black Ops 6 had only select game modes available; however, the full release added an abundance of additional modes. These include “Search and Destroy, Control, Headquarters, Free-For-All, Infection, Zombies” and the single-player Campaign. The developers also included a new feature allowing you to “quick play” any multiplayer game mode. This enabled players to select whichever modes they desired and have the game run a randomizer to the currently check-marked variants.

I continue to find “Domination” the most enjoyable game mode, even after trying each newly released mission type. “Zombies” come close to “Domination”, as I have substantial nostalgia associated with it. My only issue with “Zombies” is the lack of map variety. While the two maps offered are very well made, I was hoping for at least one additional map. The developers are actively working on updates, so this may change in the future.

Black Ops 6 added an unusual twist to this popular mode, “Zombies,” incorporating elements of their other standalone games, “Warzone” and “Coldwar” in the Call of Duty franchise. The developers added tier systems for the guns, making common, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary available for purchase. While challenging to adapt to, it ended up adding a fun change that allowed for more content within each match.

City College student Tristan Mattern, a third-year majoring in early childhood education, shares his opinion on the new release of the game mode “Zombies.”

“Zombies took the concepts added to Cold War Zombies and created something amazing. I think everything is much simpler now, and they made it so the game can be played in different ways, making it a very enjoyable experience,” Mattern said.

Black Ops 6 is a very well-designed game with stunning graphics and shaders. However, most players shared the experience of slow loading times for the shaders to activate, which takes about five minutes to wait on the title screen. Another notable glitch is an issue with the levels of each player not loading correctly, displaying everyone as level one.

City College student Meisum Naveed, a third-year who is majoring in statistics, expresses his opinion on features that need improvement in the overall game. “One feature that I’ve noticed that needs to be updated is the bullets doing inaccurate damage or, as some have been calling it, ‘Skill-based damage.’”

Overall, I have had a positive experience with the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has an outstanding balance of fun game modes, new features and minimal gameplay issues. I eagerly await the release of more updates, including one of the most famous Call of Duty maps, Nuketown.