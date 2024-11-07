The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Professor Paul Frank discusses the importance of the U.S. Electoral College to a class of Sacramento City College students on Monday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Voting season is here — now what?
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of "Body in Script," Eve Imagine stands in City College's quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women's basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women's basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College's Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville

Matthew Beilby, Staff Writer
November 5, 2024
Matthew Beilby
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.

Crepeville, in midtown Sacramento, offers a vast menu that is a great spot for a laid-back brunch. During a recent visit, my mom and I sat outside to enjoy the fresh air while partaking in some top-notch people watching. 

 

Prior to sitting down, we placed our order at the counter inside, where we asked for strawberry Nutella crepes with bacon, a Denver omelet, a raspberry Italian soda and a mocha topped with whipped cream. Each of these items was unique in its own way, yet all of them were delicious.

 

Located at 1730 L St., Crepeville’s outdoor seating options add to the charm of the restaurant, offering a relaxed space where guests can enjoy the fresh air and an open setting. The counter-service was efficient and friendly, allowing us to enjoy the experience without feeling rushed.

 

I sipped on my raspberry Italian soda while waiting for my food. It was light and quite refreshing during a warm, sunny morning. It can be made with cream added as well, but I regretfully declined any. I later appreciated the carbonation from the soda as a palette cleanser while I transitioned from the crepes to the omelet.

Crepeville’s raspberry Italian soda and mocha with whipped cream sit atop an outdoor dining table on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (Matthew Beilby)

Crepeville offers a broad variety of Italian soda flavors, allowing customers to mix and match or stick with a simple but enjoyable one-flavor choice. The raspberry soda was both sweet and slightly tangy but balanced with the perfect amount of soda and flavoring, so it was not too sweet and still felt hydrating.

 

I began the meal with the strawberry Nutella crepes, as well as a side of bacon. The crepes were thin and slightly crisp around the edges, filled with warm Nutella and fresh strawberry slices. They were garnished with whipped cream making these the perfect dessert crepe. The Nutella’s sweetness balanced well with the freshness of the strawberries. I like my bacon to be a little crispy, and it arrived at the table cooked perfectly, providing some great-tasting protein with the crepes.

 

The Denver omelet was an ideal savory contrast, filled with diced ham, bell peppers, onions and melted cheddar cheese. The flavors were well-rounded, as the ham added a salty touch, and the bell peppers brought a small enjoyable crunch. The side of potatoes completed this dish, making it a fulfilling choice.

 

Finally, we also had the mocha with whipped cream to savor throughout our meal. It had a well-balanced combination of delightfully strong espresso and chocolate, with just enough sweetener. Topped with whipped cream, the drink was impressive but not overwhelming, making it a pleasant warm drink to appreciate. 

Strawberry Nutella crepe garnished with whipped cream at Crepeville on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (Matthew Beilby)

Crepeville delivers a straightforward yet enjoyable dining experience with a wide-ranging menu catering to sweet and savory tastes. All of the food tasted extremely fresh, and the drinks were something to come back for, especially the raspberry Italian soda, which I have been craving ever since. 

 

Everything we ordered more than satisfied us while still feeling more budget-friendly compared to similar establishments in the area. For anyone looking for a casual and enjoyable brunch in Sacramento, Crepeville is an excellent and consistent choice.

