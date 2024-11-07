Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match

Dylan Nester is a photographer for the Express. This is his first semester taking pictures for the Express. His favorite genres of photography are sports, wildlife and live events, such as concerts. He started photography two years ago when he was looking for fun elective classes and ended up taking the beginning digital photography course. He fell in love with it after his mother lent him her Canon Rebel T3 for the class. His passion for sports photography comes from a background in playing baseball basically since he was able to hold a bat and a ball. He played from 4 years old to 18, and after he stopped playing, he knew he wanted to still be involved in baseball. He started taking his camera to local Little League and high school games and knew instantly that he wanted to pursue a photography career. His concert photography passion comes from the first rock concert he attended, where he saw a photographer taking pictures. He thought it was cool and that he wanted to try it. Within the next two years, Dylan wants to transfer to Sacramento State to continue his photography degree. His dream job is to be the San Francisco Giants or Sacramento River Cats photographer. His photography Instagram is DylanNesterPhotography.