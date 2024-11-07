Voting season is here — now what?

The Sacramento City College Political Science Department held a classroom discussion about the world of politics. During the conversation, the department discussed elections, voting and propositions being voted on for the Nov. 5 election cycle.

The discussion was led by Paul Frank, professor of political science and global studies, and colleagues, adjunct professor of political science David Bell and adjunct professor of political science Timothy Gaffaney.

“The political department wanted to open up a discussion because we wanted to give students a good example of how to vote was our main goal. From there, we wanted our students to get up and get out there and vote, let their voices be heard,” Frank said.

The discussion opened up with Frank introducing himself to a packed audience. Some people sat on the tables in the back of the room because all the chairs were taken.

After the introductions were done, Frank dove into any questions attendees had about politics or voting. Frank then put on a slide show showing different terms and breaking them down into simple English. Students learned about terms like national election, Electoral College votes, swing states, dates to remember, the swearing-in process and different types of propositions.

Frank moved on to answering personal questions people had, including for example, one student asked, “How could Donald Trump be president again after the legal trouble he was involved in?”

Next, Frank discussed propositions and gave the audience a chance to ask questions about different types of propositions that they were confused about. Frank ended the discussion by calling out different proposition numbers and explaining how they could impact California.

“I do feel it was a great turnout, very packed and full classroom and very good questions asked by our students throughout the event,” Frank said following the event.