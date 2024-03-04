Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Performers present a Native American dance at Washington Neighborhood Center’s Legados y Futuros fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Yoseph Daniel / ydaniel.express@gmail.com
The Washington Neighborhood Center is looking to breathe new life into its community center
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Stephen Sanchez headlines a sold-out show at Ace of Spades Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
Stephen Sanchez proves romance is alive and well at Ace of Spades
Portrait of Joan Didion taken in 1970, courtesy of Kathleen Ballard of the Los Angeles Times.
Why City College should remember Joan Didion
Chappell Roan connects with the crowd during her set of Pink Pony Club at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville on Sept. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Chappell Roan brings Midwest charm to Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
Photo of the day: ASHÉ Center holds Kwanzaa Celebration
Photo of the day: ASHÉ Center holds Kwanzaa Celebration
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Recent Stories
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
March 4, 2024
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
March 1, 2024
Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
February 29, 2024
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
February 26, 2024
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
February 23, 2024

Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15

Leah Lentz
March 4, 2024
Student+FYI%3A+Week+of+March+4+through+15

There’s so much happening at City College, the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week. 

 

Chancellor Brian King is hosting monthly office hours at each Los Rios college. Office hours are meant for students, faculty and staff to stop in and discuss all topics important to you or the colleges with Chancellor King. King’s office hours at City College take place Monday, March 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Rodda Hall North, RHN 273. Also, a Brown Bag event with Chancellor King is today, Monday, March 4, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Learning Resource Center, LRC 105. Much like office hours, this gathering is informal and a way to connect with King on various subjects. Look out for upcoming office hours with Chancellor King on the City College Calendar and Events page for this unique opportunity to have your voice heard.

 

The summer 2024 class schedule is available now on the City College website. To find your priority enrollment date and time, visit your eServices account. Log on as soon as possible, as enrollment begins today, Monday, March 4. To speak with a counselor about which classes best suit your needs, an appointment can be made here. In-person academic counseling appointments are held Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on counselor availability.

 

Women’s History Month is here! The National Women’s History Alliance marked this year’s theme as “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” to celebrate the involvement of women in eliminating bias and discrimination from our lives and institutions. In addition, Palestinian writer Laila El-Haddad is hosting a talk to honor International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 7, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at City College’s Performing Arts Center, PAC 106. As a social activist and journalist, El-Haddad will share her knowledge of the women’s lived experiences in Gaza. All other City College Women’s History Month events can be found here.

 

The Student Health and Wellness team will give free Narcan and fentanyl test strips and harm reduction tips to City College students on Wednesday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the central quad in front of the City Café. Narcan and fentanyl test strips save lives in the event of an opioid overdose, so the team encourages you to stop by, even if it is for someone else. For more about the resources and support available, visit the Student Health and Wellness Services website.

 

Los Rios is teaming up with the Sacramento Kings to offer discounted tickets to students! Visit the Kings Student Ticket website, where you can sign up with your student email to be notified of discounted tickets for sale 72 hours before a game. Find the schedule for upcoming games here as the Kings look to stay in the playoff race in the final two months of the season. Light the beam!

 

Spring recess is right around the corner. What do you have planned for the break? Classes will not be held Monday, March 11 through Sunday, March 17, 2024. However, offices and campus will remain open Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15. Enjoy your break!

 

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Student FYI
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Nov. 20 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: Week of Nov. 20 through Dec. 1
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Student FYI: Week of Nov. 6 through 17

The Express

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Express

Comments (0)

All The Express Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *