Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15

There’s so much happening at City College, the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week.

Chancellor Brian King is hosting monthly office hours at each Los Rios college. Office hours are meant for students, faculty and staff to stop in and discuss all topics important to you or the colleges with Chancellor King. King’s office hours at City College take place Monday, March 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Rodda Hall North, RHN 273. Also, a Brown Bag event with Chancellor King is today, Monday, March 4, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Learning Resource Center, LRC 105. Much like office hours, this gathering is informal and a way to connect with King on various subjects. Look out for upcoming office hours with Chancellor King on the City College Calendar and Events page for this unique opportunity to have your voice heard.

The summer 2024 class schedule is available now on the City College website. To find your priority enrollment date and time, visit your eServices account. Log on as soon as possible, as enrollment begins today, Monday, March 4. To speak with a counselor about which classes best suit your needs, an appointment can be made here. In-person academic counseling appointments are held Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on counselor availability.

Women’s History Month is here! The National Women’s History Alliance marked this year’s theme as “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” to celebrate the involvement of women in eliminating bias and discrimination from our lives and institutions. In addition, Palestinian writer Laila El-Haddad is hosting a talk to honor International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 7, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at City College’s Performing Arts Center, PAC 106. As a social activist and journalist, El-Haddad will share her knowledge of the women’s lived experiences in Gaza. All other City College Women’s History Month events can be found here.

The Student Health and Wellness team will give free Narcan and fentanyl test strips and harm reduction tips to City College students on Wednesday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the central quad in front of the City Café. Narcan and fentanyl test strips save lives in the event of an opioid overdose, so the team encourages you to stop by, even if it is for someone else. For more about the resources and support available, visit the Student Health and Wellness Services website.

Los Rios is teaming up with the Sacramento Kings to offer discounted tickets to students! Visit the Kings Student Ticket website, where you can sign up with your student email to be notified of discounted tickets for sale 72 hours before a game. Find the schedule for upcoming games here as the Kings look to stay in the playoff race in the final two months of the season. Light the beam!

Spring recess is right around the corner. What do you have planned for the break? Classes will not be held Monday, March 11 through Sunday, March 17, 2024. However, offices and campus will remain open Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15. Enjoy your break!

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.