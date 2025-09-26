City College Panthers fall to Sierra College Wolverines, 31-10

The Panthers went head-to-head with the Sierra College Wolverines for Sacramento City College’s third game of the season, but received their first loss with a final score of 10-31.

During the first two minutes of the game, City College scored. The swift play was achieved by running back Jack Carner, who completed a 2-yard rush. Kicker Noah Jang scored an extra point for the Panthers, bringing the score to seven.

The Wolverines were able to strike back. At the 8:17 mark, Wolverines running back Josh Hamilton completed a 2-yard rushing touchdown followed by a good kick attempt by Ryan Eisert, bringing the game to a tie. The Wolverines were able to advance their lead toward the end of the first quarter after City College wide receiver Devin Stephens fumbled, leading to a recovery by Sierra’s defensive lineman Caleb Thomas.

With possession of the ball, the first quarter ended with a second touchdown for the Wolverines at 0:42, scored again by Sierra College running back Hamilton. After another extra point by Eisert, the first quarter ended with a score of 14-7.

The second quarter allowed the Wolverines to advance their lead. Close to the end of the second quarter, Panthers quarterback Jason Wilson attempted a rush for 7 yards, resulting in a fumble forced by Wolverine’s defensive linemen Leland Papalii, leading to a turnover after the recovery of the ball by defensive back Chris Ross.

At 2:02 from the 35-yard line, Sierra’s Eisert scored a field goal for the Wolverines, bringing the score to 17-7. The Panthers struggled with entering Wolverines territory during the final two minutes of the first half.

At the start of the third quarter, things were looking up for the Panthers. The Wolverines failed to score, and an attempted kick by Eisert at the 32-yard line was no good. Controlling the ball for the next 14 plays, Panthers running backs Carner and Jackson Tallent-Burleson brought their team into the red zone.

However, Jason Wilson’s pass was intercepted by Sierra’s defensive back George Baker in the end zone at 2:25 — a critical hit for the Panthers. Wolverines running back Josh Hamilton ran a total of 62 yards, aiding in the Wolverines’ running back Joseph Brown’s 18-yard rush, resulting in a touchdown. With another good kick, the score by the end of the third quarter was 24-7.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, the Panthers eventually kicked a successful field goal; Noah Jang’s field goal attempt at the 40-yard line was good, bringing the Panthers up to 10.

After the Panthers punt to the Wolverines, wide receiver Anthony Gallagher ran an explosive 97 yards to score a touchdown, putting the Wolverines up 31-10. Final attempts at gaining more yards were made by the Panthers, but the last eight minutes of the game were controlled by Sierra.

“We gotta regroup and try to come back and get ready for DVC [Diablo Valley College],” said Dannie Walker, head coach for the Panthers, adding, “It’s a matter of preparing with more attention to detail.”

Linebacker Fareni Fa’anati, a sophomore at City College, shared the same sentiment after the team’s loss. “You gotta learn from it, keep moving on,” he said. Compared to last year, Fa’anati said that this team is a lot different compared to last season, in a good way. “We’re more together. … The bond is a lot stronger than what we had last year.”

Fa’anati also said that key leaders have emerged this season. “We have Luke Armstrong, a defensive back. We have Mason McFarland, another defensive back. Our quarterbacks, Vince Arcuri and Jason [Wilson] — he’s a freshman. He’s brought a lot of leadership, and it surprised me. But he stepped up.”

The Panthers’ next game is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at Diablo Valley College.