City College Panthers fall to Sierra College Wolverines, 31-10

Sacramento City College Academic Senate discusses adding a proctored testing center for online students
The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif. The zoo had been in talks to move to Elk Grove, but on April 30 the zoo announced those plans would not move forward.
Sacramento Zoo’s move to Elk Grove abandoned
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Update: Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Sacramento City College journalism major Nas Simms has a one-on-one conversation with Lena Lieber about photo filters at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Alesha Ayon)
Getting connected at Belle Cooledge Community Center’s Tech Talk
Attendees ask the Anthropology Department questions about their program at Celebrate City on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Celebrate City brings out the Sacramento City College community
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
‘Body in Script’ author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Group Cafe for parents in need
Sacramento City College running back Jack Carner (27) evades Sierra College defensive backs Samson Hunkin (9) and Brayden Taylor (21) during the first quarter against the Wolverines at Hughes Stadium on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College Panthers fall to Sierra College Wolverines, 31-10
The Sacramento City College football team runs onto the field for their first home game of the season against the San Jose City College Jaguars at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers come out on top after back-and-forth battle with Jaguars
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
“The Breakfast Club,” directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.
B-rated movies are going extinct
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.
Sacramento’s coffee culture
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
The official movie poster for “Sinners” directed by Ryan Coogler, shows a scene from the movie where the actors are preparing for the fight against the monsters that lurk outside. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Sinners’ is a horror masterpiece
Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for “Shrek 5.” Photo courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.
Shrek, is that you?
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
A bull rider holds on in the hopes for an eight-second ride during the Sac-Town Rodeo event at Cal Expo Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
This ain’t my first rodeo – oh wait, it is!
Art History Club adviser Nicole Lazo speaks with students at Sacramento City College during Club Day on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Club Day event brings in students with food and campus connections
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Graphic courtesy of Art With Impact
Mental Health Awareness Month: Movies for Mental Health
graphic created by Casey Rafter | ccrafter.express@gmail.com using Canva.com
May and June Transfer Center events
Participants take final photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the last day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento’s epic music festival
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
The Express presents "Behind-The-Seams" a campus profile featuring Nicole Sivell, the Costume Shop Manager and Resident Costume Designer for Sacramento City College. Video by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
“Behind-The-Seams” (Video 1m26s)
Members of the Fall 2018 Express Team. Photo by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
#TBT – The Fall 2018 Express Team (Video)
Members of the Sacramento City College Student Council Association, President Bridget O’Neil (left) and Senator Milo Ngo pose for a photo in front of “Garden of Dreams” decor at City College on Friday, May 9, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Garden of Dreams at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College adjunct professor of journalism Sena Christian smiles while holding a flower given to her by a student who made the flower during the De-stress Bouquet Making event hosted by the City College Pride Center at the South Gym on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: De-stress Bouquet Making
Local community members play a game of mahjong at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Friday, April 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Mahjong brings community and connection
Caminos de la Ciudad Student support specialist Samantha Ramirez tables with Sacramento City College First Year Experience peer mentors J-P Manfredinni and Kenny Ortiguesa, for the Camino to Finals event, held in the City College Student Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College students unwind at Caminos to Finals
Sacramento City College students and faculty surround the Student Elections spring 2025 voting booth in the quad, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 2025 student elections
Serenity Bentley
September 18, 2025
Dylan Nester
The Panthers went head-to-head with the Sierra College Wolverines for Sacramento City College’s third game of the season, but received their first loss with a final score of 10-31.

During the first two minutes of the game, City College scored. The swift play was achieved by running back Jack Carner, who completed a 2-yard rush. Kicker Noah Jang scored an extra point for the Panthers, bringing the score to seven.

The Wolverines were able to strike back. At the 8:17 mark, Wolverines running back Josh Hamilton completed a 2-yard rushing touchdown followed by a good kick attempt by Ryan Eisert, bringing the game to a tie. The Wolverines were able to advance their lead toward the end of the first quarter after City College wide receiver Devin Stephens fumbled, leading to a recovery by Sierra’s defensive lineman Caleb Thomas.

With possession of the ball, the first quarter ended with a second touchdown for the Wolverines at 0:42, scored again by Sierra College running back Hamilton. After another extra point by Eisert, the first quarter ended with a score of 14-7.

The second quarter allowed the Wolverines to advance their lead. Close to the end of the second quarter, Panthers quarterback Jason Wilson attempted a rush for 7 yards, resulting in a fumble forced by Wolverine’s defensive linemen Leland Papalii, leading to a turnover after the recovery of the ball by defensive back Chris Ross. 

At 2:02 from the 35-yard line, Sierra’s Eisert scored a field goal for the Wolverines, bringing the score to 17-7. The Panthers struggled with entering Wolverines territory during the final two minutes of the first half.

At the start of the third quarter, things were looking up for the Panthers. The Wolverines failed to score, and an attempted kick by Eisert at the 32-yard line was no good. Controlling the ball for the next 14 plays, Panthers running backs Carner and Jackson Tallent-Burleson brought their team into the red zone. 

However, Jason Wilson’s pass was intercepted by Sierra’s defensive back George Baker in the end zone at 2:25 — a critical hit for the Panthers. Wolverines running back Josh Hamilton ran a total of 62 yards, aiding in the Wolverines’ running back Joseph Brown’s 18-yard rush, resulting in a touchdown. With another good kick, the score by the end of the third quarter was 24-7.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, the Panthers eventually kicked a successful field goal; Noah Jang’s field goal attempt at the 40-yard line was good, bringing the Panthers up to 10.

After the Panthers punt to the Wolverines, wide receiver Anthony Gallagher ran an explosive 97 yards to score a touchdown, putting the Wolverines up 31-10. Final attempts at gaining more yards were made by the Panthers, but the last eight minutes of the game were controlled by Sierra.

“We gotta regroup and try to come back and get ready for DVC [Diablo Valley College],” said Dannie Walker, head coach for the Panthers, adding, “It’s a matter of preparing with more attention to detail.”

Linebacker Fareni Fa’anati, a sophomore at City College, shared the same sentiment after the team’s loss. “You gotta learn from it, keep moving on,” he said. Compared to last year, Fa’anati said that this team is a lot different compared to last season, in a good way. “We’re more together. … The bond is a lot stronger than what we had last year.” 

Fa’anati also said that key leaders have emerged this season. “We have Luke Armstrong, a defensive back. We have Mason McFarland, another defensive back. Our quarterbacks, Vince Arcuri and Jason [Wilson] — he’s a freshman. He’s brought a lot of leadership, and it surprised me. But he stepped up.” 

The Panthers’ next game is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at Diablo Valley College.

Dylan Nester
About the Contributors
Serenity Bentley
Serenity Bentley, Staff Writer & Photographer
Serenity Bentley is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is her first semester on the Express team. She is interested in photographing sports and covering current events both on and off campus.  Born and raised in New York City, Serenity was surrounded by action. In the city that never sleeps, she found solace in the frenzy. She admired the reporters and correspondents on television and saw her dream career within them. She moved to Sacramento at 15 after COVID shut the city down, but even still, her plans for her future did not change. After graduating high school in 2023, Serenity enrolled in Sacramento City College and originally majored in photography before switching over to journalism.  Serenity plans on completing her associate degree for transfer before transferring to Sacramento State to pursue her bachelor’s degree in journalism. Afterwards, she plans on using her degrees to break into the world of mass media. She hopes that her career allows her the chance to express herself wholeheartedly and plans on making it back to the East Coast to fulfill her dreams.  
Dylan Nester
Dylan Nester, Sports Editor
Dylan Nester is the sports editor for the Express. This is his third semester as a photographer at the Express. His favorite genres of photography are sports, wildlife and live events, such as concerts.  He started photography three years ago when he was looking for fun elective classes and ended up taking the beginning digital photography course. He fell in love with it after his mother lent him her Canon Rebel T3 for the class. His passion for sports photography comes from a background in playing baseball and many other sports since he was young. After high school, he knew he wanted to still be involved in sports. He started taking his camera to local Little League and high school baseball games and knew instantly that he wanted to pursue a photography career. His concert photography passion comes from his first rock concert Joyce Manor, where he saw a photographer taking pictures. He thought it was cool and that he wanted to try it, as it combines his passion for music and his camera.   Within the next two years, Dylan wants to transfer to Sacramento State to continue his photography degree. His dream job is to work in Major League Baseball as a content creator, with a focus on photography.
