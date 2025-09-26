Club Day event brings in students with food and campus connections

Students filled the campus quad on Wednesday, Sept. 17 to visit rows of tables as Sacramento City College held its annual Club Day event.

Club Day allows students to explore new ways to participate in various campus groups during their time at City College. This year, the event happened to be held on Constitution Day, which allowed students to not only discover more about the numerous clubs on campus, but also learn about getting out to vote.

Groups such as the Fencing Club, Brown Issues Club and Mock Trial club attended, looking to recruit students. The school also brought in a crowd by providing free food straight off the grill, setting up a festive and welcoming vibe.

Club Day serves to “get students engaged and involved on campus,” said Latasha Harris, the president of the Student Council Club and a main coordinator of the event. Coinciding with Constitution Day, Club Day 2025 saw a theme emerge. Harris said the school was involved in a statewide all colleges competition to register students to vote and hopes this encourages students to participate in democracy.

“We want to promote voting among students,” she said. “And we hope they can find a community on campus where they can be expressive.”

Reinforcing Constitution Day’s theme, a number of volunteers were on hand to teach students about the effect government decisions can have on their lives. One of the volunteers was Cathryn Geyer, a retired school teacher who now travels to local colleges and speaks with students about our government. Geyer said she wants to give students a more thorough understanding of how the government works, particularly when it comes to things like student loans and health care.

“I want students to figure out how to use their voices in a way that makes a difference,” Geyer said. “Whether it’s just calling their congressman and saying, ‘Hey, I agree with this or I disagree with that.’”

The clubs at the event were not just political or academic, but also clubs described as a home to creativity and a reflection of expression. Art History Club President Kimberly Griffin said that her club covers all types of art related topics.

“We talk mostly about art history and sometimes different artists such as Da Vinci,” Griffin said. “We also visit local museums.”

But art history is often tied to world events and social issues. “A lot of art in the past years has been inspired and impacted by oppression around the globe,” said Griffin.

Students who showed up had numerous clubs to get excited about. Salina Vang, a child development major who takes 18 units this semester and works part time, said she was interested in joining the Craft Club and the Asian Pacific Islander Club.

“I enjoy crafting,” she chuckled, “and I’m Asian, so I would like to know more about the Asian Pacific Islander Club.” She said even though she is taking a full load of classes this semester and works part-time, she plans to join a club because she’s good at balancing life.

Another student, theater arts major Juju Moreno, said she found a few clubs that caught her eye, such as the QSA Club, Craft Club and Anthropology Club.

To her, clubs are not simply hobbies. “I do for sure,” Moreno said when asked if clubs can help students express themselves and form community. “It was really a presentation that I gave on that very topic for a class. It’s such a good way for students to come together and form a community.”