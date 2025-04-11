The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20

Tabitha Hamby, Staff Writer
April 8, 2025
Neezy Jeffery

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list every other week of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know.

Test your calculus skills and compete in a “mathematical spelling bee” in the “Integration Bee” event! Held annually by the math department, this event welcomes students who are enrolled in at least one STEM course at SCC in order to qualify and compete. All students are welcome to attend and cheer for those who are putting their math skills to the test. The event is from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11 at the Natural Sciences Building, NAS-105. Use this link to pre-register, as registration closes on April 8 at 11:59 pm.

Acquire tips and tools to support your mental health. The Student Health and Wellness Center will provide a workshop to share important skills on how to advocate for yourself and better navigate mental health care systems. All Los Rios students, staff and faculty are welcome to join this “Mental Health Care 101”  workshop from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15. Register in advance with this link

Gain disability support to help establish needs unique to you. City College’s Disability Services and Programs for Students (DSPS) and Outreach and Recruitment team are holding a workshop to assist students in exploring disability accommodations, services and supportive programs. Join this workshop from the “Get to know SCC Virtual Sessions” series from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., or from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16 via Zoom. Register with this link to get the help you need in making your student journey go a little smoother through some essential support!

Explore opportunities through affordable networking and receive a free one-year subscription to LinkedIn Premium by joining a webinar with the nonprofit 10,000 Degrees. This nonprofit will help you optimize the use of features within LinkedIn, including how to efficiently navigate searching for jobs, internships, tips on developing personal branding and creating valuable connections. Enrolled students can join this “LinkedIn 101” webinar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16. Register with this link.

 Enjoy live music, food and fun at City College’s festive “Celebrate City!” event! This event welcomes students to invite friends, family and all to commemorate SCC Panther pride and explore what the school’s community is all about, with something interactive, informative and enjoyable for all. Join the fun from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 17 at the SCC Central Quad.

Gather with fellow aspiring leaders to collaborate through the “Candidate Forum for Student Elections”. This Student Leadership and Development event will provide a great opportunity to connect with other student candidates, to represent core values and to share why you believe you would be an ideal fit in the elections for student government. Join this event from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 17 in person at the SCC Student Center or online via Zoom. Use this link to attend online or enjoy pizza offerings in person!  

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.

