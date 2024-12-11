Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!

Matthew Beilby is a staff writer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express.

Matthew enjoys writing about anything pop-culture related, movies, video games or music. As a gamer, he noticed a lack of transparency among video game reviews due to many journalists being compensated for awarding a higher rating. This frustration and misdirection as a consumer leads him to aspire to be a voice of reason within the industry and provide that transparency himself. Matthew would ideally like to work for a major entertainment company in Los Angeles, running social media and interviewing celebrities while also establishing his own platform.

He plans to transfer to Long Beach State to pursue his bachelor’s degree in journalism.