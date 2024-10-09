The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Sacramento City College’s new photography department chair Jessica Layton stands on the Student Services Building balcony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
Meet City College’s new photography department chair
Sacramento City College’s API Center women staff members pose after completing an all-female fashion show at the second annual Manit Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
API Center celebrates cultural unity at Manit Day
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Sacramento City College’s new photography department chair Jessica Layton stands on the Student Services Building balcony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
Meet City College’s new photography department chair
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Photo credit: Nick Shockey/ nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Students dance during welcome back event
Students dance during welcome back event
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

API Center celebrates cultural unity at Manit Day

Patricia Jones, Staff Writer
October 9, 2024
Robert Jay Harris II
Sacramento City College’s API Center women staff members pose after completing an all-female fashion show at the second annual Manit Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento City College’s Asian and Pacific Islander Center, where students are encouraged to stay rooted in their culture, hosted its second annual Manit Day on Sept. 26.  

 

Students who are part of the Pasifika Connections Club at City College come from all different islands in the Pacific Ocean, including Polynesia, Melanesia and Micronesia. All were welcome to enjoy the ceremony and learn about the Marshallese culture, which refers to the culture of people from the Marshall Islands.

Sacramento City College’s API Center celebrates the second annual Manit Day on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (Robert Jay Harris II)

“The API center was designed to create cultural affirming programs and for students to find a voice on campus,” said Ameilia Tuifua, a City College counselor. “So this aligns with the mission because we have our Marshelles students population excelling and growing here on campus.”

 

The Marshall Islands include atolls and islands, which are located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The Marshall Islands are a Micronesian nation. Marshallese people celebrate Manit Day to keep their culture alive and remember where they came from. 

 

“I feel like when students are able to share their culture and see that the campus appreciates their culture it helps them feel like they belong,” Tuifua said. “It also helps them stay enrolled and succeed academically.”

 

The Marshall Islands were invaded by the United States in 1944. The U.S. conducted 67 nuclear tests on the Marshall Islands between 1946 and 1958. The radiation exposure poisoned the food chain, making it unsafe for people to continue living on the islands.

 

The Marshallese endured what tragically happened to them. The U.S. and Marshall Islands have a treaty that states the Marshallese people can come and go to the U.S. as they please for the continued use of their islands as a testing base for the United States. 

 

The City College festival started off with a prayer by Pastor Scotty Luke. He spoke in his native language then repeated it in English. He was a soft-spoken man, but his words were very powerful as everyone’s attention was on him. 

Sacramento City College’s API Center introduces Mito Band as the musical group performs at the Manit Day Celebration at the second annual Manit Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (Robert Jay Harris II)

   

Vice President of the Pasifika Connections Club, Susan Lokboj, introduced Mito Band who are students from City College and a part of the API Center. The band opened with songs the audience knew but with an island twist. Mito Bad got the audience up on their feet dancing and enjoying the moment. 

 

“Having events like this is special; it’s their culture [and] they do this all the time,” said Inoke “Will” Qarau, API Center student support specialist. “So to have it on campus it’s special. You can bring the community together, letting them know you can go to school and have fun too.”         

 

The students put on a fashion show representing their countries. The fashion show creator, Weriana Francis, featured everything from the Marshall Islands to Fiji to Samoa. Everyone was on their feet dancing, celebrating and enjoying the moment.       

Sacramento City College Pasifika Connections Club’s former vice president, Susan Lakboj, welcomes new vice president, Alex Tamasoa, to the club during the Manit Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (Robert Jay Harris II)

Next, the dance team Boom Shakalaka performed, and they had the crowd throwing candy, clapping and dancing. The festival ended with Lokboj presenting Alex Tamasoa as the new vice president. 

 

“Culturally, there are a lot of differences between Asian and Pacific Islander, so because P.I. has less of population they tend to get overlooked within the label,” Tuifua said. “So having one of the groups of the P.I. community to be able to present their culture and celebrate their culture shows that the API can serve all students.”                                           

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Jessic Coppola, instructor of Nutrition 336, demonstrates a cookware device used in the process of beer making on Sept. 8, 2023 at the food-and-beverage lab at City College’s Davis Center. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Food and Beverage Lab brings curriculum to life using food
Graphic created on Canva by Acsah Lemma / alemma.express@gmail.com
Cannabis use at City College
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Exploring future solutions to the student housing crisis
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios colleges offer students an opportunity to study abroad
Reverend Portia Hopkin (left), is pictured with Africa Smart, a first-year business management major (right), who was on her way to her tutoring session on April 12 when she heard about the free lunch being offered to City College students located on Sutter Road. Smart said “she hadn't had time to eat breakfast because she is a mom who works full time and barely made it to class, so the free meal was helpful.” Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Belfry builds connections through students with food and conversation
City College students attend the Wellness Day event held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in the quad. The event was held to help reconnect students with wellness services and City College departments. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
City College hosted its first Wellness Day to bring students and staff together
More in Events
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Graphic courtesy of Art With Impact
Mental Health Awareness Month: Movies for Mental Health
graphic created by Casey Rafter | ccrafter.express@gmail.com using Canva.com
May and June Transfer Center events
photo
Virtual De-stress Event calendar
Graphic courtesy of City College PI Office
City College celebrates API week
photo
Earth Week & Black Student Success Week events calendar
More in Front Grid
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Sacramento City College’s new photography department chair Jessica Layton stands on the Student Services Building balcony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
Meet City College’s new photography department chair
Horst Leissl’s “In Celebration of Municipal Clichés #1: Protective Coloration” (1977) is an acrylic painting that depicts a symbolic representation of disguising oneself for survival.
Kondos Gallery's new exhibit celebrates decades of art
Students dance during welcome back event
Students dance during welcome back event
About the Contributors
Patricia Jones
Patricia Jones, Staff Writer
She loves breaking news stories and anything that grabs readers full attention. Growing up in Sacramento, Patricia didn’t get the privilege to see a lot of journalists that looked like her. This inspired her to go into the field of journalism, the best journalist she could possibly be.
Robert Jay Harris II
Robert Jay Harris II, Staff Writer
Robert enjoys covering sports, feature stories or anything news-related. Ultimately, he loves writing and hearing what other people have to say. Robert is a storyteller, video gamer and advocate for coffee people, and his favorite place to go is Starbucks.
Donate to The Express