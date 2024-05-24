The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Breaking News: City College student Austin Cassens missing

Emma Richman, Editor in Chief
May 24, 2024
(Photo of Austin Cassens courtesy of the Los Rios Police Department)
(Photo of Austin Cassens courtesy of the Los Rios Police Department)

City College student Austin Cassens has been reported missing since the morning of Friday, May 24, and has threatened to harm himself and others, according to a Los Rios Clery alert.

 

According to the crime alert issued by the Los Rios Police Department on Friday morning, Cassens is a 19-year-old white male, 6 feet tall and approximately 140 pounds.

 

LRPD urges the community to be on the lookout for the student. They also asked anyone who sees Cassens on or off campus, to call the LRPD at (916) 558-2221 and press “0,” or call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.

 

In the message, the LRPD also compiled a list of safety tips:

“Stay alert to your surroundings and keep high value items out of sight.”

“When possible, travel with another person. There is safety in numbers.” 

“If you must travel at night, walk and park in well-lit areas.” 

“Know where you are going. Walk quickly and confidently to your destination.” 

“Avoid carrying unnecessary items.” 

“Hold purses, briefcases and packages tightly and close to your body.”

And, “Have your keys out and ready before approaching your car.”

Emma Richman
Emma Richman, Editor in Chief
Emma is passionate about writing in multiple disciplines, such as professional and creative. Emma is primarily interested in writing about news that directly affects Sacramento and its citizens during her time on the Express.

