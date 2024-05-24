Breaking News: City College student Austin Cassens missing

City College student Austin Cassens has been reported missing since the morning of Friday, May 24, and has threatened to harm himself and others, according to a Los Rios Clery alert.

According to the crime alert issued by the Los Rios Police Department on Friday morning, Cassens is a 19-year-old white male, 6 feet tall and approximately 140 pounds.

LRPD urges the community to be on the lookout for the student. They also asked anyone who sees Cassens on or off campus, to call the LRPD at (916) 558-2221 and press “0,” or call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.

