Women’s Rights are Human Rights

Since the founding of the United States, women have historically been treated as second-class citizens. They were not allowed to own property, vote, hold certain jobs, take maternity leave (which meant they lost jobs when they became pregnant), open credit cards on their own or serve in the military. New York City even banned women from smoking publicly in 1908, a law that remained on the books for nearly 20 years.

Thankfully by today’s standards, these limitations on the powers and simple indulgences of women are laughable. However, as evidenced last month by the Women’s March on Washington, even today’s women must fight to end gender-based discrimination. They continue to demand equal pay, affordable health and childcare for all, and the right to personal choice and autonomy over their bodies. On March 8 this year, International Women’s Day was designated as a follow-up protest to last month’s Women’s March on Washington. Women were encouraged to strike.

Attention to the rights of women has grown over the past century. Before an entire month was dedicated to the contemporary and historical contributions of women, there was Women’s History Week. Before there was a week, women were afforded a single day, International Women’s Day. The day of recognition began in 1909 when the Socialist Party declared February 28 a day to honor the women of the garment strike that has taken place one year before. In 1908 women factory workers had spent the day protesting hazardous and dangerous working conditions in the clothing industry in New York. Once International Women’s Day was established, women used the day symbolically to protest other events. Before World War I, women in Russia and throughout Europe used the day to protest the war or stand with other activists. In 1978, Women’s International History Day was officially celebrated by the United Nations on March 8.

Women were encouraged on March 8 to strike from paid and unpaid jobs, wear red in solidarity with the movement and/or buy from local, women-owned suppliers. The effort aimed to remind the country and current administration of the invaluable contributions made by women in society throughout history.