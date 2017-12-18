Where to rest your tired cheeks; The best (and worst) bathrooms City College has to offer

Ellyssa Rodriguez

Managing Editor

erodriguez.express@gmail.com

For many students, the only thing scarier than finals week is the thought of having to use the bathrooms on campus. The Express explored and compared bathrooms all over the City College campus. Here is an insider’s guide to campus bathrooms: which to avoid and which are prime real estate to do the deed.

BEST BATHROOMS

Criteria: cleanliness, occupancy and aesthetic qualities

1. The Fischbacher Fine Arts building has bathrooms as comfortable as they are aesthetically pleasing. Tucked away in the breezeway of lockers, this bathroom seems very private.

The bathroom boasts three black stalls, sleek black concrete floors, with walls adorned with black iridescent tiles from ceiling to floor. The toilets and sink are touchless, so there is minimal contact with germs. This bathroom always seems to be clean and fresh.

2. The Lillard Hall bathrooms are also very clean and easy on the eyes. The bathroom on the first floor has an entrance from directly outside, so in the fall this bathroom can get a bit chilly. There are four royal blue stalls and small seafoam green tiles on the floor and the walls. The three touchless sinks and toilets provide minimal contact with germs. There is a similar bathroom on the second floor of Lillard Hall, just a bit smaller.

3. The bathroom inside the North Gym is especially clean. Its stalls and tile work correspond with the school’s colors, with five cardinal red-colored stalls. The walls are clean and white, and the floors are glossy and gray. There are huge windows near the ceiling that flood the room with light and offer views of flowers on the outside trees. There are four sinks and a baby changer. The toilets and sinks are touchless, but the paper towel dispensers are not.

WORST BATHROOMS

Criteria: smell, cleanliness and occupancy

1. The bathroom inside the Lusk Center has earned its spot as one of the worst bathrooms on our list. It is very small inside with only two stalls and one sink. This bathroom always seems to have some kind of lingering, unpleasant smell, and it always seems to be occupied. The door also has a problem closing and makes for a very public and open feeling. Because of its heavy foot traffic during the day, this bathroom always seems to be dirty.

2. Another unpleasant bathroom at City College is the bathroom located right outside the City Café. It also has high foot traffic and seems to be always occupied. There is graffiti on the walls and mirrors, and the door seems to always be open or cracked, giving anyone outside a view inside the bathroom since the entrance to the bathroom is directly outside. There are only three stalls and three sinks. Despite the partially open door, this bathroom seems to have a slight stuffy stink about it.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

There are a few gender neutral bathrooms located on campus. They are located behind the new Student Services building, along the outside of the Cosmetology building, and attached to the Operations building.

Bonus: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s president, Husham Haroun, prefers the bathroom in the LRC.