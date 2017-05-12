Stone Vintage Music Boutique set to rock Midtown; City College student anticipates grand opening 5-12

Kip Roegiers

Staff Writer

kroegiers.express@gmail.com

A new music store is coming to R Street to rock you back to the ’60s. Stone Vintage Music Boutique opens May 12 and will specialize in vintage guitars and music gear, as well as local, custom-built guitar accessories, so each customer can find the specific tone they’re hunting for.

“Too many music stores seem be a general store,” says City College student and Stone Vintage Music Boutique investor Johnny Casino. “They try to have a little bit of everything in all brands. If you go to a music shop in San Diego, it’s not that different from a music shop in Oregon. We’re getting rid of the distractions and focusing on the products we do have.”

Early Gibsons, Fender and other classic brands will make up the instrument selection. Amplifiers include a ’72 Fender Super Six Silverface and ’73 50-watt Marshall. Other merchandise will include handcrafted effects pedals and guitar accessories from local brands like Old Blood Noise Endeavors, EarthQuaker and Walrus Audio.

Accompanying the shop’s 1960s gear, the boutique will also carry a ’60s tone with its decor. From the antique couch to the jukebox to the soda machine and the guitar-pick-dispensing candy machine, the entire shop resembles the relics it sells.

Owned by Folsom-born Brendan Stone, the music boutique at 14th and R streets is located in the same block as the popular Ace of Spades and Shady Lady establishments. The storefront once housed the MUSE ArtHaus boutique hair-salon, which has now moved to the back of the building.

Stone hopes the boutique will recover the ’60s rich variety of vintage guitars and vibes for the older generation to experience once again, and for the newer generation for the first time.

“That’s the goal,” says Stone, 27, who once worked for local music shop Skip’s Music. “The idea is to have a 1960s guitar shop where people can hang out, have a beer, socialize and really find their tone. Sacramento is on its way toward becoming a very prolific music scene [but] we don’t have a home shop where people can hone in on their creativity and find their sound in a comfortable atmosphere.”

And you can’t bring back the 60s without a beer. Stone plans to offer complimentary beverages to patrons of drinking age.

To show patrons what the new place offers, Stone Vintage Music Boutique will host its opening day on May 12 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. with performances from local bands like Death Party at the Beach and Petaluma. DJs will be spinning vinyl, raffles will be held, clothing will be for sale, and swag handed out. In addition, local beverages will be part of the catering. All ages are welcome.

“So much of music retail seems to be a high-pressure-to-sell-and-to-buy situation,” says Casino. “And of course we want people to buy because that’s business, but we also want people to come in [and] be inspired to be more artistic.”

Casino sees a bright future for Stone Vintage Music Boutique.

“When I moved to California in 2002, I did so with the idea of becoming a professional musician,” says Casino, who also worked at Skip’s Music. “But to survive I got a day job selling guitars in a music shop. Coming from somebody who’s been in music retail for a long time, [it’s] a really hard business. It’s not bread and milk, where people need it. These are luxury items. When I heard Brendan’s idea, I thought it had a feasibility I hadn’t seen before. That’s where I came in. I said, ‘You need somebody to invest in you.’”

Stone Vintage Music Boutique is located at 1409 R St., Ste 103, Sacramento. Go to Facebook @stonevmb and www.stonevmb.com for more information.