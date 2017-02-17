Trump’s first moves inspire action; City College students share their impressions of president’s first three weeks;

President Donald Trump is a phrase some people on campus can swallow better than others. City College Students registered emotions ranging from concern to horror as Trump signed more than a dozen executive orders in the days directly following his inauguration, but not everyone is so pessimistic.

Puneet Purewal, a Sikh student, said she experienced devastation at the election results in November but following the inauguration she described her new feeling as “driven.”

“Trump starts today so I need to start today,” Purewal said. “Now more than ever I am checking my news and my sources and fact checking and digging deep into legislation, and seeing what’s passed and seeing who’s appointed, contacting my congressmen and women.”

Some people feel the urgency differently. Student Amarissa Norris commented on how Trump may affect her homework.

“I have to go do two things for the National Park Service. I’m like, ‘Let me go now before I can’t.’”

As of this writing, Trump has signed at least 20 executive orders into law, including a hiring freeze and media blackout on federal agencies like the National Park Service.

“I was really surprised all of this is happening in the first week,” Purewal said, her optimism unimpeded after attending the Women’s March, “This isn’t one day, this is day one.” She called the march the beginning of a people’s movement, and felt encouraged to see “a lot of people representing each other’s demographics.”

Vivian Freeland, a cosmetology student who also attended the march, remarked: “It was amazing. It gave me hope to know that people have my back.”

Others were also encouraged by the Women’s March.

“It was a very positive experience,” said Angel Bernardino. “And I do think that some of the things that were on posters, or some of the ways that people chose to protest, were easy to make fun of by the opposers, but overall it was a very positive image.”

Bernardino suggested we should “support each other in other states who are hurting from his policies.”

She believed California would be less affected by Trump, but that he could wreak havoc on the civil rights that protect minorities in red states.

“I’d like to see people reach out, not only to people that support them but people on the other side to try and understand them,” she said.

She noted the importance of compromise and understanding particularly because of the influence these tensions have on a younger generation that’s “listening to the back and forth between people who hate each other.”

Cody Salisky highlighted a lack of understanding, empathy and compromise. “I think Trump is really the result of this whole country — us included — just losing our f*cking minds. I’m pretty sure I could have a clinical psychiatrist look at my Facebook feed and he’d be like, ‘These [people] are crazy.’” He explained that without understanding, we cannot have compromise and empathy, stressing his disagreement with the action at UC Davis that frightened away speakers Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli.

“I don’t like either of those guys but I don’t think [they have no] reason or right to voice their opinion,” he said.

“We’re really lacking empathy,” Salisky explained that we’ve lost the ability “to recognize I have problems, but you too have problems, and your problems are going to be different from me.”

Several people were not concerned with events on a national scale.

“I think Trump is just a distraction,” said Jovonny Devicente. “If people really want to have a say they should join city council, and get into local politics.”

“The government is not who we are,” said Gina Green.

Green had a response about personal responsiblity. “We should “stop focusing outward, and start focusing inward on changing ourselves,” she said. While she’s offended by Trump’s comments, she’s also grateful he caused “undercover racists” to show themselves.

From their booth, members of the Intervarsity Christian Fellowship declined interviews and described their viewpoints as differing so they couldn’t speak for one another. They did voice their agreement when one woman exclaimed, “We need to pray for our nation right now!”