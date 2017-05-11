Three candidates jockeying to be new City College president; new president expected to begin either late summer or early fall 2017

Kip Roegiers

Staff Writer

kroegiers.express@gmail.com

Three candidates for the open office of City College president argued in campus-wide forums May 8 why they would be the best fit for the job.

Students, staff, administrators and faculty each got a chance to meet the three finalists and forward their impressions to Los Rios Community College Chancellor Brian King.

Each group gave the candidates previously selected questions, followed by open questions from the audience. Groups then had the opportunity to give their opinions on each candidate’s strengths and weaknesses.

With input from City College, the remainder of the process will occur at the district level. The new president is expected to begin either late summer or early fall 2017, according to the district.

City College has been without a permanent president for nearly 18 months, since Kathryn Jeffery left at the end of 2015 to become president of Santa Monica City College. She was replaced by City College Vice President of Student Services Michael Poindexter, who served as interim president until early this semester before returning to his vice president’s post.

Poindexter was then replaced as interim president by Whitney Yamamura, who will return to his position as vice president of Instruction at Cosumnes River College after the new City College president takes office.

The presidential finalists and their backgrounds are listed below:

Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay is executive vice president at Cypress College in Southern California. Beginning as a public school student in India, Bandyopadhyay earned his doctorate in higher education from Ohio University. He taught marketing at Ohio University and college success strategy at Zane State College in Ohio.

“I’m not here just to make a living,” says Bandyopadhyay. “I’m here to make a difference.”

Michael Gutierrez serves at Eastfield College, a community college in the Dallas, Texas, as executive vice president for Academic Affairs and Student Success. Born in San Antonio, Gutierrez’s family has owned a cemetery in San Antonio for generations. He has a master’s in public affairs from the University of Texas in Austin and is pursuing a doctorate in higher education.

“The vision has to be our vision,” says Gutierrez. “I have preferences but the vision has to be established collectively.”

Dr. Sally Montemayor Lenz is dean of Educational Services for the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office here in Sacramento. Lenz was previously an associate vice chancellor of Educational Services at Contra Costa Community College in the Bay Area. Fluent in Spanish, Lenz comes from a counseling background, with a doctorate in organizational leadership and a master’s in student counseling.

“Use the data,” says Lenz. “My arguments are always around using the data because you can’t argue with the data.”