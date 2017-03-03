Theater review: Cinemark reopens in Arden-Arcade with new amenities and attractions

Jayson Price

Staff Writer | jprice.express@gmail.com

Nostalgia is a tricky emotion.

It’s a reminder of the good times. It creates sentimental attachments to memories and places that leave lasting impressions, sometimes larger than life.

Nothing in Sacramento stirs these feelings more than the infamous “domes,” a local favorite movie theater on Ethan Way and Arden. This iconic fixture closed its doors January 2016, and danced with a demolition team mid-summer the same year.

Change is hard. But amid the rubble and wreckage of childhood memories, first dates, and beloved infrastructure, there lies something better. The future of movie theaters. And the future is bright.

The new Century Theatre reopened its doors in fall 2016, and it’s massive. This behemoth resembles a Costco more than a venue that would be screening the new Lego movie. A look inside reveals a lobby so sleek it makes a new Mercedes blush. On top of the usual box office and snack bar amenities, a café area is available with comfortable couches and pod-like chairs. For those who love to eat popcorn and study, this could be your new favorite hideaway.

A quick walk through the compound reveals a huge difference between this theater, and the theaters of old. A profession once dominated by teenagers is now full of a more mature and professional staff hell-bent on providing you with excellent service. It almost has a full-service feel to it, your every need tended to and question answered happily.

A trip to the box office reveals another new innovation to the movie-goer experience. Gone are the days of arriving 30 minutes early just to get a prime center seat among the huge crowd. Each theater now only holds about 60 people, and it’s reserved seating. This makes buying online and in advance almost necessary. A cheery manager will greet you and help you with this new process.

With all this new improvement, a price increase is to be expected. Early showtime tickets are $9.25 while popular nighttime and weekend pricing is $12.25. If 3-D is your thing, you’re looking at $17.25. Budget movie enthusiasts look no further than the beloved discount Tuesdays where tickets are $6.50 all day.

What’s a movie without overpriced snacks? The double-sided snack bar surrounds you with options ranging from light snacks, stale popcorn, soda deals, hot dogs, pizza and wings for the more robust movie entrée. Whether it was to keep up with the times, or just to make sitting through an awful movie that much easier, Century now serves beer and wine. Whatever the reason, it’s a great idea.

Now that you’ve got your snacks, drinks and tickets, head toward the ticket stand where you will be directed toward your destination. The high ceilings and huge halls filled with movie artwork and posters surround you and feel seemingly endless. These halls finally give way to a handful of doorways. The entrance to your theater.

The first scan of the room almost takes your breath away. A bright 70-foot screen illuminates a cozy theater full of electric reclining lounge chairs almost big enough for two. Foot room concerns are forever eliminated. Even after a full recline, patrons can pass through the rows freely and uninhibited. With armrests that can be fully flipped up, two seats become the size of a loveseat.

It takes a quite a bit to replace something beloved. The memories will always be there. But Century has created something new. Something beautiful. A place where first dates can cozy up in big comfortable chairs. Where families can watch their favorite new Disney movie. Where memories can be made again. So recline back, have a beer, and enjoy.