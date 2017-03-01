The trade heard around the world; City College fans left in bewilderment after departure of Boogie Cousins

What do you do when you have an All-Star, but the wins don’t come?

Trade him to the Pelicans for a former player, a struggling second year player and a few draft picks? No way.

Yet, on Feb. 19, that’s exactly what the Kings did when they swapped Demarcus Cousins to New Orleans for a Tyreke Evans, Buddy Heild and a couple of 2017 draft picks.

Before the All-Star break, Cousins was having the best statistical career of his young career, just entering his prime. The big man filled up the sheet for Sacramento, averaging 28 PGs, 11 RPGs and 5 APs.

Cousins was always a fan favorite, though those stats never did translate much over to the win column. In his six full seasons with the Kings, Cousins led the team to more than 30 victories just once, the 2015-16 season, where the team recorded 33 wins.

Kearee Frank, 24, was disheartened by the trade and shared her thoughts on the move.

“I really don’t think we should have let him go,” says Frank, communication studies major. “We don’t really have any other players that are going to put points on the board, so it’s definitely scary.”

If this relationship is anything like a family, fans are the children who don’t get to make decisions. And players are married to teams, for better or worse.

Like most bad marriages, this one had a messy divorce.

Just days before the trade Kings GM Vlade Divac commented publicly that he was not going to trade Cousins. To do it only days later, and receive no sure assets in return, shocked the sports world.

Jason Miller, 24, is a Kings fan who described his feelings on Divac’s decisions to part ways with Cousins.

“If Sacramento wanted to shop Demarcus, they should have shopped him a lot earlier,” says Miller. “They shouldn’t have told him, ‘Oh, we’re not gonna trade you.’”

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman cited a source that claimed Cousins’ agents threatened that the All-Star would not resign from the team that Divac claimed offered him a better deal once he became a free agent in 2018.

Divac made a trade that many analysts are comparing to receiving pennies on the dollar in return.

In 2018 if Sacramento would have held onto Cousins, the center would have demanded a max contract from the team of $209 million. That’s $30 million more than any team would have been able to offer.

DeMarcus’ clothing brand with Cloud 9 clothing is called loyalty collection. All the info might make you wonder, were Cousins’ loyalties really to the Sacramento community, or to that large percentage of those millions that he nor his agents will ever see?