The Great Gatsby Returns; City College to host F. Scott Fitzgerald’s play for 5 weeks

Yvette Aghassi

Staff Writer | YAghassi.express@gmail.com

For the first show of the spring semester, City College’s Theatre Arts and Film department will be putting on an adaptation of “The Great Gatsby,” based on the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, beginning Feb. 24.

Described as a “quick shot” production because the show begins merely five weeks after the start of the semester, students are eagerly at work perfecting the details of the first show of the season.

On a recent Wednesday afternoon, a group of nearly 15 students in the campus stagecraft class is diligently working to paint, hammer, mark and lay together the intricately designed grand staircase used as one of the sets many backdrops.

Shawn Weinsheink, department chair, says this production is a collaborative effort between the many different courses and groups within the theater department. He says it is a great way to apply practical real-world applications to the theories that professors introduce in their classes. For example, his stagecraft class can now actually create set designs for live-stage performances.

Auditions for the cast of nearly 20 took place shortly after the end of fall 2016 semester, and first rehearsals began a week before the spring semester started. Student actors dedicate a great deal of their free time to the production of the show.

All members involved in “The Great Gatsby” are students registered in any one of three City College theater courses. Between set production, actors and actresses, lighting, promotion and box office, as well as directing, there is a combined effort of between 60-80 students.

This show continues the celebration of City College’s 100th birthday. The play is directed by professor Lori DeLappe-Grondin and costumes are designed by professor Rebecca Redmond.

City Theatre is offering free tickets to the Feb. 24, Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 performances to City College employees. Employees may receive one ticket and one ticket for a guest by showing their employee card at the Auditorium box office before the performance. The box office opens one hour prior to the performance.

Performances will be held at the main Auditorium on the City College campus beginning Feb. 24 and running through March 19. Curtain times are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. General ticket prices are $18 ($15 matinee) or $13 ($10 matinee) for student/senior/SARATA/military or ADA.

If you are financially unable to purchase tickets and would still like to see the show or would simply like to volunteer a small amount of time, the theater department is actively looking for volunteers. A sign-up sheet can be found outside PAC 158.