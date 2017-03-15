The Big Dig continues on campus; The project is the first of many to help improve infrastructure of City College Campus

Casandra Garcia

A multi phase construction project known as The Big Dig has been going on since July of last year and will replace water, electric, gas and telecommunications on campus.

“The Big Dig will provide upgraded infrastructure for our college,” says Margaret Lednicky, director of City College Operations and overseer of the projects.

The main purpose of The Big Dig is to provide proper and plentiful infrastructure for new buildings on campus.

Phase 1 took place between July and October of 2016. The dig began at East Road between the softball and baseball fields.

The project is currently at Phase 2. This phase requires trenching along the road south of the Business Building and the Learning Resources Center to continue the installation of campus infrastructure.

Phase 2 was set to be finished by April but weather conditions have slowed the process. Contractors anticipated rain delays, or days set apart in case of bad weather, but the days it has rained are beyond the amount of rain delays that were anticipated.

In the last week, construction crews have opened the walkway south of the Business Building. The bridge connecting the west end of Reprographics to the Learning Resources Center has been closed since March 2. Reprographics offices will be open during construction.

Mohr Hall is beyond its lifespan and is set to be demolished, according to Lednicky. A new design for the building was proposed and is yet to be approved by the Division of State Architect. The demolition will begin between June and July of this year if the design is approved.

Contractors are working to meet the deadline for Phase 2. Temporary buildings are being upgraded to serve the needs of science classrooms in case the demolition of Mohr Hall is approved.