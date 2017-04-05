Spring is coming; Allergies in full attack mode

Rose Vega

Staff Writer | rvega.express@gmail.com

Itchy eyes, constant sneezing and a runny nose must mean spring is here.

For those who live in the City of Trees, allergies may be no stranger. More than 50 million people in the United States have allergies, according to the American College of Allergies, Asthma and Immunology.

“I never had allergies, and then I moved away for three years to L.A., and when I came back I have allergies now,” says Chris Guzman, former president of the City College fencing club. “I think if you’re from Sacramento and don’t have allergies, don’t move away.”

Allergies affect people in different ways. Some may have more severe cases, while others only have minor symptoms.

Guzman says that allergies don’t completely disable him, but they do affect him.

“I work full time and feel run-down. Not sick, but run-down. It really makes the commute tough,” says Guzman.

Allergies can be caused by pollen, dust, mold or animal dander. Some cases of allergies are even life-threatening. Allergies occur when a body’s immune system overreacts to otherwise harmless allergens and triggers allergic reaction, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Many people take over-the-counter and prescription allergy medication to alleviate symptoms. However, other options are available. Homeopathy is an alternative medical system.

“Homeopathy changed my life,” says Sarah Schwartz-Kendall, who was a longtime sufferer of allergies before she discovered homeopathy. “Oh, it was terrible for a couple years. I got to where I couldn’t think.”

Schwartz-Kendall took a sugar pill with a personalized remedy in it. Within a couple of weeks, her allergies were gone.

“When I went to Colorado for a year, it flared up because I think it’s different plants over there. So I did take a little more then, and I was good,” says Schwartz- Kendall, who swears by homeopathic remedies for allergies and wish more people knew about it’s healing effects.