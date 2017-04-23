SCC Sports Round Up: SCC softball trounces Butte; Double-header ends in 22-0

Geoffrey Kindell

Staff Writer

BASEBALL

What seemed to be a bullpen game for the Panthers, shows how deep their bullpen is.

City College baseball won a victory over Reedley College April 15, a contending team that is not in its conference. The Panthers triumphed 8-1.

Danny Chavez made his first start of the season for the Panthers, giving up no runs on two hits in four innings pitched. A total of five pitchers were on the mound for the Panthers. Out of those five pitchers, they gave up one run on eight total hits. Adam Erickson, the Panthers’ third pitcher of the day, was credited with the win.

When your bats are hot, pitching is not far behind. City College was able to put up eight runs on the board to back its pitchers. Shaq Robinson and Malcolm Boehm combined for five RBIs.

“Just keep winning” seems to be the motto for the Panthers, as they won their fifth straight game. With the win it puts them in first place in their conference with 17 wins and 4 losses. Their overall record for the season sits at an impressive 27 wins and 8 losses.

For more news and stats on Panthers baseball, visit http://sccpanthers.losrios. edu/sports/bsb/2016-17/ schedule

TRACK & FIELD

Women’s team blasts the competition at LA meet; men’s team wins top awards at UC Davis<

Jayson Price

Staff Writer

Both the men’s and women’s track teams saw out-of-town action over spring break.

The women’s team headed south April 13 to compete in the California State Los Angeles Twilight Meet. The Panthers ran away with this one, accumulating five Top 5 finishes on the day.

Among these were Jazmine Smith, who placed second in the 400-meter and third in the 200-meter; Jasmine Loyola, who placed third in the 500-meter; and Alyssa Ayala, who placed fourth in the 5,000-meter.

Other notables include Monae Newton with a fifth-place finish in the shot put, and Clarisa Sandoval, who finished eighth in the 1,500-meter.

The men’s track and field team spent the day on the other side of the causeway April 15 at the UC Davis Woody Wilson Invite. Cedric Melancon finished second in the 100-meter, seventh in the long jump, and eighth in the 200-meter. Josh Johnson, Emmanuel Martinez, and Derrick Lowry also had Top 10 finishes.

For stats on the men’s team performance in San Mateo on April 21 at the CSM Last Chance Meet, click on the link below.

The women’s team will meet next at the Big 8 Conference Trials April 24.

For more news and stats on men’s track & field, visit http://sccpanthers. losrios.edu/sports/mtrack/ index, and on women’s track & field, http://sccpanthers. losrios.edu/sports/wtrack/ index.

Additional information on the Big 8 may be found at http://sccpanthers.losrios. edu/sports/wtrack/index

SOFTBALL

SCC softball trounces Butte; Double-header ends in 22-0

Jayson Price

Staff Writer

City College softball thoroughly defeated Butte in its April 13 double-header, winning with a combined score of 22-0.

The Panthers were an offensive juggernaut, amassing 25 hits without taking any at-bats in the final inning. Angelica Dark pitched her fifth and sixth shutout of the year.

With a four-game win streak under their belts, the Panthers rode the momentum to their road double-header against divisional opponent Sierra College. City College split the pair of games with the second-place Wolverines.

The first game went extra innings, finally finishing in the seventh with a Wolverine score. The two teams turned in almost identical stat lines in terms of offense, but City College had three more errors.

The Panthers pounced on the confident Wolverines in the second match, outscoring them 12-5 in eleven innings. Deadlocked 5-5 for four innings, the Panthers managed to put up six runs in the final inning, closing out Sierra for the win.

Leading the way offensively was Marissa Rocha, who went 3-6 with a homerun and five RBIs. Melissa Martinez went 3-4 with a homerun and three RBIs, while Cara McClinton also hit a homerun.

City College’s offense was finally slowed down against first-place San Joaquin Delta College April 8, with a 8-1 loss. Although the Panthers outhit the Mustangs 8-6, they could not capitalize with runners in scoring position. The Panthers also committed four errors on the day. They are 1-3 when committing four or more errors.

The 17-13 City College (17-13) challenged Santa Rosa College (10-21) on April 21. See the link below on how the softball team played during the match.

For more news and stats on Panthers softball, visit http://sccpanthers. losrios.edu/sports/sball/index