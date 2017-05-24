SCC colleagues write, illustrate books for college’s 100th anniversary; newly published releases tell history of campus

Yvette Aghassi

Staff Writer

yaghassi.express@gmail.com

This year, City College celebrates 100 years since its 1916 founding. To commemorate such a milestone, four campus colleagues teamed to produce two books that highlight some of City College’s most memorable moments.

“This is the story of people who made something happen, who birthed a college,” says Jan Haag, an English and journalism professor who was one of the authors of a history book about the college.

Haag collaborated with SCC Advancement Office public services assistant Ann Love to write “Celebrating 100 Years: Sacramento City College 1916 – 2016,” which shares facts and stories that have happened over the 100 years of City College campus life. Stories include founder Belle Cooledge and a hilarious rendition of alligators on campus. Fascinating sports highlights, as well as snapshots of the physical changes made to campus buildings throughout the years, are included.

Haag says she previously penned similar books about the college’s history, but this edition features nearly all new stories and information. Haag says she has spent nearly 14 combined years drafting the historic pieces. The newest book is meant to be a comprehensive history of the college.

Haag and Love are the primary authors, but there are a number of other students, faculty and alumni who have helped contribute their time, penmanship, research and knowledge to the book. Their collective efforts have brought forth a book that provides students and current faculty thoughtful and historic context to the entryways they pass through and classrooms they sit in each and every day.

“This whole thing is my love letter to Sacramento City College,” Haag says. “It’s a big story about the people who made this all happen.”

In addition to Haag and Love’s book, two campus professors have collaborated on a children’s book that celebrates college founder Belle Cooledge. Psychology professor and Academic Senate secretary Gayle Pitman has written “Belle’s Garden,” a fictionalized account of Cooledge as a young girl who aspired to big things. City College graphic communication professor Chris Seddon illustrated the children’s book. The book was published by the Sacramento Library’s I Street Press

In total, three books were written for the college’s 100th anniversary. In addition to the aforementioned books, anthropology professor William Doonan published “A History of Sacramento City College in 100 Objects” last fall. All proceeds from the book sales will benefit City College students through the President’s Innovation Fund, which provides emergency money to needy students.

“A History of Sacramento City College in 100 Objects” may be purchased at the College Store ($25.). “Celebrating 100 Years: Sacramento City College 1916 – 2016″ ($25) and “Belle’s Garden” ($12) may be purchased through the SCC Foundation in RHN 222, also known as the Advancement Office. Call 916-558-2413 more information on purchasing the books.