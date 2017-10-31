Rape reported on campus; Police investigate daytime incident in north parking lot

Heather Roegiers

A woman reported she was raped in a vehicle in the City College north parking lot Oct. 26 at approximately 1 p.m., according to the Los Rios Police Department.

The victim reported that the suspect was an acquaintance she had not known for long. She described him as a 5-foot-6, 220-pound male between the ages of 22 or 23 years.

The report specified that the rape occurred in a black Nissan hybrid vehicle in the parking lot.

The alleged crime was reported the next day to Los Rios Police at 9:50 a.m. The campus was alerted that afternoon by a crime bulletin email.

Campus guidelines stipulate the campus be informed following a sexual assault, and that the campus’s Title IX officer connect with the victim. City College’s Title IX officer is Associate Vice President of Instruction Julia Jolly.

Women Escaping A Violent Environment confidential advocate Erienne Ramos, who works with students on the Los Rios campuses, shed light on the campus response to reports of sexual assault.

“Every school has someone who’s assigned to deal with campus issues like rape or sexual assault,” said Ramos of the Title IX officer. “They receive reports, and they conduct an investigation, usually in collaboration with campus police if they’re involved, and then they will loop me in if the student wants to talk to me.”

Ramos works for WEAVE, an organization dedicated to providing services and support to survivors of sexual violence.

Many students are not comfortable reporting their abusers to the police or jumping into counseling, so Ramos serves as a confidential advocate to provide resources and emotional support.

“I let people know what their options are,” said Ramos. “Anyone can come and chat with me if they’ve ever experienced sexual violence — things like dating violence, domestic violence, stalking, sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

Ramos’ role is to provide resources and let the victim choose how to proceed, rather than to push certain recommendations, but if students do choose to call the police, Ramos explains the process to them.

“The obvious option is to call campus police if it happened on campus, or local police, and then report it,” said Ramos.

Police may approve an evidentiary exam, or rape kit. If the person gets the exam, the police call the WEAVE support line so WEAVE can send an advocate to stay with the person during the exam and give them counseling options.

“Students have rights and have protections if they’re experiencing (sexual violence), especially on campus,” said Ramos. “The school has to act to protect them.”

Police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Los Rios Police Department at (916) 558-2221 and press “0”, incident #1710270018.