Dr. Rhonda Rios Kravitz, SCC Emerita and CEO of Alianza, adresses a crowd in the City College Multicultural Center on International Woman’s Day, sharing stories from the Womans March in Washington D.C. March, 8th, 2017 .
Jason Pierce | Staff Photographer | jpierce.express@gmail.com
The following two tabs change content below.
Cameron Richtik
Latest posts by Cameron Richtik (see all)
- Photo of the Day Mar. 8, 2017 - March 8, 2017
- Music talent encoded in bass player’s family lineage - January 30, 2017
- 20,000 March in Sacramento Against Trump - January 24, 2017