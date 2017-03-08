Photo of the Day Mar. 8, 2017

March 8, 2017

Dr. Rhonda Rios Kravitz, SCC Emerita and CEO of Alianza, adresses a crowd in the City College Multicultural Center on International Woman’s Day, sharing stories from the Womans March in Washington D.C. March, 8th, 2017 .

Jason Pierce | Staff Photographer | jpierce.express@gmail.com

