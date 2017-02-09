Photo of the Day Feb. 9, 2017

potd

February 9, 2017

A power line fell across 24th St, near Hughes Stadium, blocking the 24th St. entrance to the City College parking garage causing traffic to back up during the morning commute. February, 09, 2017  Jason Pierce | Staff Photographer | jpierce.express@gmail.com

The following two tabs change content below.

Vanessa S. Nelson

Photo Editor

Latest posts by Vanessa S. Nelson (see all)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE