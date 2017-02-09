Photo of the Day Feb. 9, 2017

A power line fell across 24th St, near Hughes Stadium, blocking the 24th St. entrance to the City College parking garage causing traffic to back up during the morning commute. February, 09, 2017 Jason Pierce | Staff Photographer | jpierce.express@gmail.com
