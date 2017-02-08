Photo of the Day Feb. 8, 2017

Sacramento City College is having a majors and resources fair at the student center from 11:30 am to 1:30pm. Students can get information about the library, electronics technology, dental, nursing, graphic communications majors and many more.
Pedro Santander | Staff Photographer | psantander.express@gmail.com
Vanessa S. Nelson
Photo Editor
