Photo of the Day Feb. 2, 2017

February 2, 2017

 

City College professor Paul Estabrook, teaching a workshop on diagram lighting for studio shoots For students from Elk Grove Unfired School District, as a part of Arts, Media &amp; Entertainment day organized by City College’s Instructional Office.

Sonora Rairdon| Staff Photographer| srairdon.express@gmail.com

