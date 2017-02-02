Photo of the Day Feb. 2, 2017

City College professor Paul Estabrook, teaching a workshop on diagram lighting for studio shoots For students from Elk Grove Unfired School District, as a part of Arts, Media & Entertainment day organized by City College’s Instructional Office.
Sonora Rairdon
