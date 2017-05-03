Phi Theta Kappa hosts Earth Day Festival at City College

earthday2

May 3, 2017

Sacramento City College Earth Day festival is held today at the main quad. Phi Theta Kappa hosts the annual Earth Day with eco-info booths, games, arts and crafts and music. Pedro Santander | Staff Photographer | psantander.express@gmail.com

Sacramento City College Earth Day festival is held today at the main quad. Phi Theta Kappa hosts the annual Earth Day with eco-info booths, games, arts and crafts and music. Pedro Santander | Staff Photographer | psantander.express@gmail.com

Sacramento City College Earth Day festival is held today at the main quad. Phi Theta Kappa hosts the annual Earth Day with eco-info booths, games, arts and crafts and music. Pedro Santander | Staff Photographer | psantander.express@gmail.com

The following two tabs change content below.

Pedro Santander

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE