People’s Day brings music, fashion, arts & crafts together; Free pancakes at 7:30 a.m. on campus, other events until 7 p.m.

Rose Vega

Staff Writer

rvega.express@gmail.com

The annual celebration People’s Day kicks off May 4 in City College’s Main Quad with a free pancake breakfast, followed by a full day of activities.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., a free pancake breakfast will be served to students. Arts and crafts vendors will also have booths with reasonably priced merchandise for the campus community. Campus clubs and departments will be sponsor fundraisers and informational booths.

Student Leadership and Development will host the event.

“It’s always been a successful event,” says Jenny Davison, Student Leadership and Development clerk. “It fills the Quad up with arts and crafts and other fun-filled events.”

Throughout the day there will be live musical performances and food. A marching fashion show will be held by the fashion and cosmetology departments. Multiple fundraisers hosted by many of the clubs and departments will be going on throughout the day.

The event will end at 7 p.m.

People’s Day has been organized by City College’s Latrice Cole for several years.

“She is really an essential person in making this event happen,” says Davison.

For those who would like to volunteer, all you have to do is fill out the volunteer application.

To learn more information about this event, contact Latrice Cole at (916) 558-2381 or email at colel@scc.losrios.edu.