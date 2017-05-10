Panthers softball season comes to an end in first round of state playoffs

Jayson Price

Softball is often referred to as the game of inches. Every pitch, every hit, and every error comes down to pinpoint execution. Every inch counts.

The 12th-seeded Panthers found themselves matched up against the fifth-seeded Foothill College Owls last week. Even with almost identical stat lines after two games, the Panthers found themselves swept, losing both games and the series.

Game 1 found the Panthers down early, with Foothills hitting a homerun on its first at bat. City College did not get on the board until the seventh inning, but by then it was too late. The Owls clinched game one with a final score of 3-1.

Game 2 followed a similar narrative: solid pitching, cool offense, and runs that came too little, too late. Down 2-0 in the seventh inning, the Panthers finally rallied, sending Marissa Rocha home for and putting City College within one score. With two outs and runners on first and third, Cecily Kaluza struck out swinging, ending the Panthers season.

The Owls defeated the Panthers 2-1 May 6 in the final game of the series.

City College’s has a 23-15 record overall, and 14-10 in conference. Pitcher Angelica Dark and second-baseman Taylor Fratto were selected first team All-Conference Big 8. Centerfielder Sydney Craft and first baseman Marissa Rocha were selected second team All-Conference Big 8.

For more information and stats on City College softball, go to http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/sball/index.