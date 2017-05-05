Panthers look to bounce back after tough final game; City College 4th seed in NorCal region playoffs

Geoffrey Kindell

Staff Writer

gkindell.express@gmail.com

With a Game 3 loss, the City College Panthers’ baseball team settled for second place April 28 in the Big 8 Conference.

It was a disappointing end to a strong season for the Panthers, as they lost their final game of the regular season to San Joaquin Delta by a final of 18-5.

The Panthers’ pitching had seen better games. Starter Matt Ornelas was on the mound and was unable to get past the fourth-inning, as he was hit for five earned runs on nine hits. Following Ornelas departure in the fifth-inning, City College send a total of six more pitchers to the mound. The relief pitchers on the mound gave up a combined 13 runs on 10 hits. putting the game almost out of reach because of an 11-run, seventh-inning by San Joaquin Delta.

The Panthers bats weren’t hot enough to keep up with San Joaquin. They ended up scoring five runs on seven hits.

The Panthers are currently seeded No. 4 in the postseason, as they host Chabot College May 5, in Game 1 of the NorCal Regional 1 Best of Three Series. Game 2 will be the following day, May 6.

For more information on game times and stats on Panthers baseball, please visit http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/bsb/index