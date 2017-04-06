Panthers baseball tied atop the Big 8 conference; Panthers’ teams making final push toward state playoffs in their respective sports

Geoffery Kindell

Jayson Price

Staff Writers

gkindell.express@gmail.com

jprice.express@gmail.com

Baseball

The City College Panthers’ baseball team continued its strong conference play with a narrow victory over Cosumnes River College Tuesday, April 4.

The Panthers currently sit tied for first place in the Big 8 Conference with Santa Rosa, with a record of 13 wins and three losses.

There wasn’t a lot of offense to go around as the Panthers edged out a victory by the score of 1-0. The only run for either team came from right fielder Jake Guenther as he singled in the top of the fifth to score Anthony Clyma.

Starting pitcher for the Panthers was Isaiah Nunez, who pitched lights. Nunez pitched seven complete innings, allowing no runs on six hits while striking out six and walking only two.

Relief pitchers Daylon Matthews and Nick Mears closed out the game by pitching the eighth and ninth innings. Neither gave up a hit or a run.

The Panthers play Game 2 against Cosumnes River College at City College on April 6, followed by their third and final game against CRC on April 8.

Further stats for the game and every game can be found at http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/bsb/index

Women’s Tennis

Women’s tennis was back in action March 28, faced with a tough double-header.

City College was swept 7-0 the first game, losing to Modesto College for a second time this season.

The Panthers didn’t fair too much better in the next game, losing 6-1 to College of the Sequoias. Zoila Cadena won the lone match of the day, winning 6-2 and 6-0. The 0-10 Panthers played Modesto Junior College April 5.

For results on the MJC game and more, go to http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/wten/index.

Softball

It was another busy week for the women’s softball team, which played five games in nine days, including two double-headers.

The first double-header March 28 pitted the Panthers against divisional competitor Cosumnes River College. Unable to keep up with the Hawks’ batting, City College dropped the first game 7-3. Reyna Garcia went 2-3 with one RBI.

The Hawks continued their offensive onslaught the second game, winning 12-1, with six runs coming in the final inning.

An uncharacteristic day for the Panthers led them to commit seven errors on the day, compared to the Hawks’ two. The Panthers are 0-3 thus far against the Hawks.

City College split its next pair of games on April 1in a double dip against Diablo Valley College.

The first game went extra innings, finally being settled in the ninth. The Panthers came back to tie the score 2-2 in the sixth inning, but it was Diablo Valley who ultimately came out on top, 3-2.

The Panthers exacted revenge the second game, winning 6-3. City College took an early 3-2 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Angelica Dark and Marissa Rocha both went 2-3, with one RBI. The Panthers finished the day with an impressive 11 hit total.

Softball’s final game sent the Panthers to American River College, where the lone road game of the week was won 11-2. The Panthers are 2-1 against the Beavers on the year, and now stand at 14-11 overall.

City College will pack its bags and head to Santa Rosa College for a double-header April 8.

For more game results and schedules, including stats, go to http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/sball/index

Track & Field

The Panthers headed to the Bay Area March 31-April 1 weekend for the SF Distance Carnival. City College cleaned up nicely, placing multiple athletes in the Top 10 of multiple events. Jazmine Smith finished second in the 100-meter, with a time of 12.08, while the relay team finished second in the 4 x 100-meter, and third in the 4 x 400-meter.

Jasmine Loyola finished fifth in the 2-mile race, with a time of 12:01.35, and teammate Alyssa Ayala took seventh place, finishing with a 12:10.15.

Monae Newton took fourth in the shot put, with a 12.19-meter throw and ninth in the discus, with a throw of 37.65 meters.

Both track teams will head back to the Bay Area for the Maurice Compton Invitational at Laney College in Oakland April 7.

For more information, go to http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/wtrack/index.

Swimming and Diving

Both the men’s and women’s swim teams had a strong showing at the Hawks Invite March 31 weekend.

The women’s team finished fifth out of 14 schools. Julia Ng and Brianna Magobet led the way, scoring 109 of the Panthers’ 180 points. Ng placed first in the women’s 50-yard fly, and finished third in two other events. Magobet placed second in the 50-yard fly, and placed in the Top 10 in her other three events.

The men’s team finished eighth out of 14, led by Drew Lewis and Jacob Rodriguez, who had 54 of the team’s 66 points. Lewis finished third in the 50-yard backstroke, while Rodriguez placed fifth in the 50-yard fly. Rodriguez also placed Top 12 in his other three events.

Swimming and diving will meet next at Chabot College for the Last Chance Meet April 8.

For more information on game results, schedules and stats, go to http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/swimdive/index