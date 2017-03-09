Off the Grid food truck Events

Corey Browning

If you enjoy good food, a laid-back atmosphere and are free Thursday evenings, Off the Grid’s food truck event in Land Park is the place to be. Even in the pouring rain on a recent February evening, there was a steady trickle of people drawn to the trucks for food.

Robert Johnston braved the storm to be able to make it to the trucks.

“It’s comforting like comfort food,” says Johnston.

The event takes place every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at 15th Avenue and Land Park Drive, right outside the Sacramento Zoo. Food trucks and live music are featured, weather permitting.

Heavy rains this past month have contributed to smaller crowds than usual. A recent rainy Thursday evening saw four trucks, one of which served dessert only.

However, according to Brian Stansberry, owner of the Flavor Face food truck, that’s not always the case.

“You’ll probably see six to eight [food trucks] here in peak season,” Stansberry says. “In the summer, it looks good, great weather, the zoo’s right here, a lot of joggers, great neighborhood, bicycle riders.”

Eric Hultin said this was his first time attending, but he will be back. Hultin ordered Flavor Face’s signature dish: a crab mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich for $14.

“Food trucks generally have a pretty good flavor,” says Hultin, who lives in the neighborhood and made the walk just for the food. “The taste of the mac and cheese is amazing.”

Pricing for gourmet food trucks begins with smaller plates priced around $8 and full meals being closer to $15.

Off the Grid hosted its first event in San Francisco in 2010, and now coordinates over 50 public marketplaces in the Bay Area and Sacramento. The event at the Sacramento Zoo has been running since the beginning of September of 2016, and is scheduled to continue year round. Off the Grid also hosts similar food truck events in Folsom and Rancho Cordova.The selection of trucks is on constant rotation, so there will be something new to try every week.

A calendar listing what trucks will be featured week to week can be found on Off the Grid website: https://offthegrid.com/event/sacramento-zoo/2017-3-2-5pm.