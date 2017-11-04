October Sports Roundup; A few City teams have their eyes on the postseason

Nick Pecoraro

Sports Editor

As we approach the middle of fall, some City College athletic teams have begun to rise. With the postseason looming for some teams, here is a brief overview of what happened in October:

WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

The women’s cross-country team captured its second straight Big 8 Conference championship on Oct. 27 at Oak Grove Park.

“It was really cool to just see them take off and feel the energy, from the front and the back, and run as one,” said coach Marisa Avendano.

Jasmine Loyola placed second overall in the 3-mile run, with an average mile time of 6:43. Alyssa Ayala placed sixth with a 6:49 pace, and Perla Gonzalez-Rodriguez finished eighth with an average mile time of 6:52.

The Panthers took fourth place in the NorCal Championships on Nov. 3 at Toro Park in Salinas, with a team time of 1:43:23 and a score of 118. American River College placed third, Hartnell College came in second and College of the Sequoias was first with a team time of 1:36:13. City’s Loyola came in 10th place with an individual time of 19:50.8.

City College will run again Nov. 18 at the CCCAA Cross Country Championships in Fresno.

FOOTBALL

After beginning the season with six straight wins, City lost its last two NorCal Conference games against American River College 38-24 on Oct. 21, and at the College of the Siskiyous 47-13 on Oct. 28.

Quarterback Jayden Machado leads the NorCal Conference with 1,829 passing yards, and on the defensive side, Terrance March is the conference’s top tackler through eight games.

City has a 6-2 overall record, with a 1-2 showing in conference play through the end of October. Two games remain on the regular season schedule. The Panthers travel to Feather River on Nov. 4, and return home for the regular season finale against Butte College.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach Laurie Nash and company took three wins and four losses during October. The Panthers are 3-8 in the Big 8 and 6-18 overall.

Gianna Bell’s total of 283 kills is the third highest in the Big 8. Brittany Honeycutt leads Big 8 players with 60 blocks. Lexi Tomlinson averaged 30 assists over the Panthers’ final three games in October, and Bryce Ellman averaged 12 digs over the last five.

The Panthers have five games remaining on the schedule, including two at home Nov. 8 and 10.

WRESTLING

Coach Dave Pacheco’s grapplers were 3-0 in the Big 8 by the end of October. They began November as the No. 4-ranked team in California. They defeated Sierra College Nov. 1 to clinch their seventh consecutive conference championship.

With his win at Cuesta College on Oct. 21, Rob Nickerson (197 pounds) emerged as the first Panther to take first place in multiple tournaments this season. Abel Garcia (174) leads the team with 22 overall wins, and Jason Stokkeland has 17 wins by fall.

Nickerson, Garcia, Carlos Alvarez (149) and Morgan Sauseda (125) all rank individually in the Top 3 in the state in their respective weight classes.

WATER POLO

During a 1-12 season (0-7 Big 8) for coach Steve Hanson’s water polo squad, the Panthers provided some bright spots over the last few outings in October.

The Panthers earned their first win of the season on Oct. 14, a 17-8 victory over College of San Francisco. Amaya Palmer and Sarah Ray scored four goals apiece, Julia Ng and Tamara Tsvirinko added three each, and Geneva Speakman recorded 19 saves for City.

Palmer has been the Panthers’ top performer, with 21 goals and 21 steals. Ng has 13 assists and 22 steals.

WOMEN’S GOLF

The women’s golf team shot its best collective score Oct. 12 at Bartley Cavanaugh in the sixth Big 8 tournament. Four of the five Panthers recorded their top scores during that tournament.

Ciera Hoag shot a 78, and her sister ,Hunter, shot an 80, including an ace on the par-3 eighth hole. Hannah Reynoso shot a 90, and Jayla Pons cracked the under-100 mark with a 99. Hannah Peters’ best tournament came at Tracy Golf Club two days earlier when she shot an 88.

NorCal Championships play begins Nov. 6.

MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Freshmen Noah Spickemier and Jonathan Joe have been the consistent participants for coach Rob Dewar’s men’s cross-country team.

Spickemier produced his personal second fastest 4-mile time Oct. 27, at the Big 8 Championships, with a time of 23:34.5. Joe finished with a time of 24:37.7. Spickemier and Joe finished 31st and 39th, respectively, at the conference meet.

SOCCER

Coach Jang-Ha Oh’s women’s soccer team continued to struggle through an injury-plagued October.

The Panthers went 0-8 in October. Freshmen goalkeepers Breanna Thomas and Fatima Sarmienta have been busy between the posts, stopping better than 67 percent of opponents’ goals this season.

Three November games remain, including the final two at Hughes Stadium Nov. 7 against Folsom Lake College, and Nov. 9 against Santa Rosa.

