New Starbucks Coffee shop to open across from campus; City College students torn about expectations

Starbucks has recently submitted a business application to open a new drive-thru location near City College on Sutterville Road, according to a recent article on bizjournal.com.

The new Starbucks will be close to the Highway 99 on-ramp and east of the current Starbucks location on Freeport Boulevard near Land Park. This is common for Starbucks to open a location not far from a high-volume store, said bizjournal.com.

Mark Anderson, the Business Journal reporter who broke the story, said the real interest in the story is that the store will include a drive-thru.

“Those can be controversial in some parts of the city,” Anderson told the Express, who wrote about how pushback from neighbors close to Curtis Park Village (across the railroad tracks from City College) prevented the building of a Safeway gas station.

The feedback from students seems to be split when discussing the option of a new cafe.

“Adding to the area would be really cool,” said Arianna Johnson, a student who loves the idea of a possible drive-thru. “A walk-in would be nice, as well as a drive-thru.”

But not everyone around City College is keen on the potential location.

“We have a coffee shop over there,” said student Sean McMahon, pointing in the direction of Espresso Metro, a local coffee shop that’s been serving Land Park and City College since 1988, according to its website. “We have a coffee shop here on campus,” says McMahon.

With the new location comes opportunity for new jobs.

Though the store manager of the nearby Freeport Boulevard Starbucks, Gina Villalobos, said she is not allowed to speak about the opening of the new location, she emphasized the benefits offered to Starbucks employees.

“I love working for Starbucks,” said Villalobos. “There are a lot of great benefits and perks.”

She mentions benefits, such as a 401(k) and stock options. Medical benefits are also offered to employees who work a minimum of 20 hours per week. For Villalobos, working at Starbucks started out as a part-time job, fresh out of college, but it turned into something more–a career.

“My husband and I bought a home, and we were able to remodel with my Starbucks income,” Villalobos said.