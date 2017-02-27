New Shuttle going full speed ahead; City College students welcome a safer avenue getting to and from campus

In November of 2016, City College unleashed its newest venture in campus safety: a nighttime shuttle. Since its launch, it has proven to be a great success, all the while keeping students feeling safe and secure on campus.

Ryan Sekikawa, the shuttle driver, is excited to be helping students get to and from campus. He said the email blast to instructors last fall helped jumpstart the success of the shuttle.

“I have to keep a log during my shift and the most I’ve counted is 90 people in one night,” he said.

With a large majority of students studying in the LRC or taking evening classes, the shuttle is a great alternative to walking across campus to the light rail, bus or parking lot.

“Because it’s cold, it’s dark, people don’t always like to walk around when it’s dark,” says Nick Flores, a returning student.

According to the City College website, you can catch a ride anytime Monday through Thursday between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the exception of the driver’s 15-minute break from 7:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you’re looking for a ride, go to one of these seven locations:

The parking lot between Rodda North and student services

The Panther statue, between the Children’s Center and the North Gym

The West Lot (close to the College Store)

The North Lot (by the ticket machines in the middle of the parking lot)

Lot C (behind the LRC)

The Business Building

The parking structure

Whether you’re looking to save time or just looking for safety in the later hours of the day, the nighttime shuttle is a great tool for students on campus.