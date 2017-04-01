New Exhibit ‘Multiverse’ at Kondos Gallery Shows The Work of Three Artists; Show runs through April 21

Pedro Santander

Staff Writer| Photographer

psantander.express@gmail.com

City College’s Gregory Kondos Gallery opened a new exhibit March 16 titled “Multiverse”, which displays sculptures, ceramics, resin, and even a stop-motion video.

The exhibit shows works of three different artists: Paul Taylor, Alyssa Lempesis and Christopher Jones. The artists were chosen by guest curator Terry Peterson, a new full-time City College art professor.

“I really wanted to show three artists who I thought were making interesting and engaging work,” said Peterson, who named the show “Multiverse” after the different practices and types of work. “Each artist has his own world they are living in.”

Peterson chose the artists from the Bay Area and locally.

“Whenever there is a new full-time faculty, we invite them to be guest curators,” said Michael Stevens, the Kondos Gallery director. “We wanted his perspective. We wanted him to chose the work and set it up.”

The feature of Taylor’s art is the “selfie suit,” a mirrored suit which he wears while carrying around a selfie stick. For Taylor, it is impossible for him to take a selfie because the mirror surface of the suit reflects the environment around him. Also, if people try to take pictures of Taylor while wearing the suit, they are actually taking pictures of themselves.

“I think the show has a fresh, nice quality to it,” said Stevens. “The technical aspect works interestingly with the suit and sculptures.”

Lempesis works in organic forms and plays with different materials, such as ceramic, cast metal, resins, foam, fabrics, latex and silicon. She animates them with stop-motion animation. There is a video on display at the Kondos Gallery of her work.

Jones’ works exaggerate texture and colors on his paintings while working with different materials.

“I really liked the fact that Chris is blurring the lines between painting and sculpture,” Peterson said. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it.”

The “Multiverse” exhibit will run through April 21 in the Kondos Gallery. For more information, go to http://www.scc.losrios.edu/kondos.