Mixing college and enlightenment; Student senator moonlights as motivational speaker

Phoenix Kanada

Guest Writer

kanadaphoenix@gmail.com

We are what we think, but what is there to do when our thoughts are constructed by societal pressures?

Here at City College, a Student Senate member strives to help answer that question. He wants to inspire people to become conscious of truthful living. Tristan Rogers is the helping hand that most people need, and he is determined to reach out with his words of experience.

“The first step to happiness is self-love and self-positivity,” says Rogers, as he describes his plan to incorporate his past struggles into a motivational speech. “That’s my goal. To instill that you need to love yourself in order to love others.”

With welcoming energy coupled with gentle words, 21-year-old Rogers seems to have no difficulty influencing people in a positive way, even if it’s just a short-lived conversation with a stranger, like Morgan Skillicorn.

“I’ve always despised school, but after the conversation I had with Tristan, I signed up for the spring semester,” says Skillicorn, a Sacramento native who has never attended college. “He helped me open my eyes to a brighter future.”

Rogers says he was enlightened mentally and spiritually thanks to Rhonda Byrne’s self-help book “The Secret,” at a time when he felt lost and confused with his own life’s purpose.

“My whole life I never thought I’d be good at English because I had a speech impediment,” says Rogers, as he talks about past insecurities and how they were formed by society. “I had a fixed mindset. I didn’t want to learn, but after I got that book in my hand and read it, it taught me how to apply that growth mindset towards life.”

Through both significant events and mediocre happenings in life, Rogers firmly believes that everything happens for a reason. He also believes that what we put out into the world is what we are going to get back, in terms of energy and growth. And those beliefs all boil down to one fundamental philosophy: the law of attraction.

As a motivational speaker, Rogers plans to shine light on the vitality of that philosophy by creating a speech for youth. His friendliness and energy should only increase the likelihood of successfully inspiring them.

“Everyone wants to make a change, but how you do it is what matters,” says Tanish Jindal, secretary of public relations for City College’s Student Associated Council, “and Tristan has the charm to possibly make a change in one’s life.”

Knowledge is power. It’s just up to us how we apply it.

“If I start with the younger generation now, I can influence them,” Rogers says. “And if enough people are knowledgeable, that cage is going to go down, and those wolves can’t control us anymore.”

In addition to motivational speeches, Rogers wants to make changes within the education system, like turning detentions into meditation rooms. He describes this future transformation as “an effective way, compared to a jail cell.”

Rogers knows it’s difficult for most teenagers to find what’s best for them during those overly distracting high school years.

“When I was in high school, I needed that guidance,” says Rogers. “That guidance to go toward that correct path, opposed to that negative one.”

And that lack of guidance is the reason why Rogers plans to specifically speak at the high schools that he attended. He will start with The Met Sacramento High School, C. K. McClatchy High School, and then Ponderosa High School in Shingle Springs. He hopes to see a generational increase in consciousness, in not just the communities around him, but eventually on a much larger scale.

“I think that each day is a learning experience,” says Rogers. “And if you have an open and a growth mindset compared to a fixed mindset, you can achieve anything.”