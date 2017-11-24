LRC clerk brightens people’s day; Joyce Ransom approaches 10 years at front desk

Ellyssa Rodriguez

Managing Editor

On the first floor in the Learning Resource Center sits a woman behind an information desk. You can barely see her peeking her head over the tall, sturdy wooden desk as you come in. She’s wearing a warm smile and is quick to greet you with, “Good morning!”

Throughout the day, hundreds of students and staff shuffle in and out of the library and pass by her desk, many of whom are happy to stop and talk. On a busy day people will almost surround the desk just to say hello. Her smile and kindness are infectious.

For Joyce Ransom, 60, working the information desk in the library is a perfect fit. She says she loves her job and all the perks the job entails. Ransom enjoys communicating with as many people as she can. The information desk, in one of the busiest buildings on campus, seems like the perfect place to do just that. She says the favorite part of the job is obvious.

“The people,” she says confidently, with a cheerful tone. “I’ve been given a blessing with this job, because I can reach so many people. If something is going on with someone, I can tell and I want to make them feel better.”

Ransom comes from a big family: two sons, a daughter and eight grandchildren. She credits her mother’s intuition for being able to tell when someone is having a bad day or something is going on. She says she is always more than happy to talk with people and help them cheer up. She wants to make a difference on campus, and talking with students and staff is her way of giving back.

“Everybody knows her,” says friend and fellow information desk staff worker Johni Quinn-Berry. “When I came back in 2010, she was the first face that I saw. She’s a beautiful person and a beautiful spirit. We make a good team.”

Working in the Learning Resource Center and helping people isn’t the only thing Ransom enjoys on campus. She has enrolled in sign language classes so she can communicate with students who are hearing impaired.

“One interaction can make a difference,” she explains.

Ransom landed the job at City College in 2008, where she would pick up a few hours here and there on the weekends. After a while weekdays opened up and Ransom was more than happy to fill them. Since then, she has touched the lives of a great number of people on campus.

“Where do I even start, other than she is amazing,” says Kay Barnes, as she gushes about her dear friend. “She is helpful and knowledgeable, always on top of her job. She’s ready to chase down any students who set off the alarm. She is always ready to welcome students with a ‘good morning’ and a smile.”

Barnes is a tutor in the Writing Center and has known and worked with Ransom for a number of years.

Many people say Ransom is one of the most kind-hearted people on campus. If you’re ever looking for information about anything campus-related or just need someone to talk to, Ransom is your go-to person.

You can find her in the Learning Resource Center. Just look for the warm smile.