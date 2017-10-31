Latest

Fall Fashion at City College

Nursing major Nikki Parmar shows off her fall apparel in the Quad. Photo by Ulysses Ruiz | Staff PhotographerNursing major Nikki Parmar shows off her fall apparel in the Quad. Photo by Ulysses Ruiz | Staff Photographer

October 24, 2017

Fall is here in Sacramento, and despite the unseasonably warm weather, there are still some delightful fall fashion trends on display on campus. Check out some City College students’ style preferences for the colder months:

“Probably hats and flannels with black jeans, are my fall go-to.”

img_5362

Nikki Parmar, Nursing Major

“I usually wear ripped jeans, if they’re not ripped they’re boring.”

img_5367-copy

Fnu Sagar

 

“Patterns and colors are my go-to for fall.”

img_5385

Isabella Engel, Undecided Major

“Comfortable, dark, simple and sporty.”

img_5376

Christopher Abaya, Business Major

“Depends on how I feel. If I’m comfortable, jeans, t-shirt, cardigans. If I’m feeling positive, I dress up.”

img_5369Jaime Vue, Psychology Major 

“Casual, brown earth tones is what I wear for the fall.”

img_5381

Emmanuel Agustus, Criminal Justice

“Sweaters and scarves are my go-to for fall.”

img_5370

Anayelli Garcia, Early Childhood Development

“Anything that’s layered for cold mornings and for hot evenings. Always over the knee boots.”

img_5382

Kayla Drexel, English Lit Major

“Lots of yellow, sweaters and jeans for the fall.”

img_5377
Trey Crim, Photography Major

“Lots of brown, cardigans and skirts is what I usually wear in the fall.”

img_5372

Rebecca Herrera, Biology Major

 

 

“For fall I mostly wear jeans, sweaters and jackets.”

img_5373Derek Arriaga, Engineering Major

“Blue, Ripped jeans”

img_5375Weihao Su, Math Major

Photos by Ulysses Ruiz, reporting by Casandra Garcia

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Fall Fashion at City College"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*