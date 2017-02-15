Darrell Forney Exhibit coming Kondos Gallery, A look a the late City College professors work

Kondos Gallery is an on-campus art gallery which displays various student and local artist pieces. This month City College will be exhibiting the art of late City College professor of 34 years, Darrell Forney. The exhibit takes place in two segments. The first and current exhibit, “The Paintings of Darrell Forney,” takes place between January 25 through February 15. The second exhibit, “Darrell Forney: Works on Paper & Mixed Media,” will take place from February 22 – March 10.

Forney is an artist known for his acrylic paintings and as such, those pieces are the primary focus of the first installation. Ten individually unique acrylic paintings can be found in the gallery.

Jennifer Griffin, instructional assistant and one of the faculty members closely involved with the various exhibits at Kondos Gallery, describes Forney as a dynamic and experimental artist. According to Griffin, he is an artist known for mixing mediums pushing all artistic boundaries. He would mix various art mediums into the same piece, often incorporating objects such as plexiglass, metal and wood into his works. of these types of pieces can be expected to be found in the second installation.

Griffin worked with Forney for only a year before he retired but said that her experience with him demonstrated that he was a kind, funny and clever individual, one she grew to respect deeply. She is pleased that City College is honoring the works of this highly accomplished artist. Griffin hopes that this exhibit generates a deeper interest for the artist who she says has influenced hundreds, if not thousands, of artists throughout his professional career.

City College owns a few of his art pieces but others were obtained through the kind and generous donations of the fans who have purchased them. One such donor is Maurice Read, a fellow artist and close personal friend of Forney’s. Read attended the exhibit’s reception on February 1 and is still very intimately involved in Sacramento’s local art scene. Also donating a piece is Phillip Isenberg, a previous mayor of Sacramento and previous California State Assemblymember. Once the exhibit is over, these pieces will be returned to the donors.

The Sacramento art scene has continued to grow over the past few years and has received an increase in support from the city itself. The most notable recent art experiences, Art Hotel, and now Art Street, are prime examples of development of the art culture in the Sacramento area. Last year’s Sacramento’s Art Hotel, an interactive and temporary art space, took Sacramento by storm. Public interest surpassed even the most hopeful expectations. Griffin said that Forney would be excited for and a proud supporter of this unique and unusual makeshift art museum. She says she would not be at all surprised to find a few of Forney’s previous students involved in the development in Art Street.

In addition to Kondos Gallery, Forney’s works can also be found at Beatnik Studios in downtown Sacramento. The exhibit titled, “Darrell Forney, Playing Around: An Appreciation,” will be open to the public Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 am – 5:00 pm as well as by appointment. The art instillation will be open from February 3 to March 23.

Any questions about the exhibit can be forwarded to Jennifer Griffin. She can be reached at 916-558-2559 or by email, GriffiJ@scc.losrios.edu.