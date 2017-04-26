City College to hold math bee on April 28

Vincent Ybarra

Staff writer | vybarra.express@gmail.com

On April 28, the City College math department will host its own Integration Bee. It will be hosted in Lillard Hall 101, the top prize winner takes home $300.

It all started when math instructors Tsz Yan Wu and Jonathan Segal attended Cosumnes River Integration Bee in 2015. That’s when they both pondered the idea of hosting an event at City College.

They seeked advice from Cosumnes instructors who put on the event, then deciding to bring other instructors on board to help plan and run the event. There will be 12 instructors on the committee to facilitate the event.

“It’s like a spelling bee, but no spelling. We will be doing calculus integrals,”

You can enter the integration bee as long as you are a current City College student and have taken math 401. Although Instructor Wu does encourage math 400 students to participate as well.

All City College students and faculty are welcome to sit in and watch it take place.

This is also a great way for other departments to maybe get an idea of how to put on their own version of the Integration Bee. “Maybe chemistry can have their own competition, maybe physics can have their own competition,” says Wu.

This is a nice addition to the math department’s outreach to students. They hold the annual Amatyc contest, where students compete for the top score. Top scoring students then compete with other colleges nationally and could potentially win prize money.

April is math awareness month and the Integration Bee is a great way to get students involved.