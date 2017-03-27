City College Student Elections are upon us; Students will campaign this week, vote on April 4-5

Derek Catron

The national election is finally over, but the City College election season is almost underway. On April 4-5, students who are enrolled this semester will be able to vote for their future Student Associated Council members. The new leaders will stay in office for a year, beginning July 1, 2017.

Before the election, students may hear the candidates’ campaign speeches on Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, from noon to 12:50 p.m. in the Quad. This will be the first opportunity for students to learn about the candidates. Next week on April 4, there will be an election promotions barbeque (also in the Quad) from 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out.

The candidates’ names and their political platforms are not public information until March 28. Requirements for joining the Student Senate are that you must be enrolled in at least five units, maintain a 2.0 GPA or greater, avoid academic probation and attend training.

Interim faculty coordinator for Student Leadership and Development Deborah Knowles would like to encourage students to participate in the school’s democratic process.

“Students have an opportunity to have a strong voice, and yet only a handful act by voting,” Knowles said.

The Student Associated Council on campus is made up of two bodies: the Student Senate and the Clubs and Events Board. The Student Senate includes a president, vice president, treasurer, president pro-tempore, and secretaries for the offices of legislative affairs, public relations, technology and sustainability, as well as up to 20 senators. The council meets weekly to make decisions about issues around campus.

The Clubs and Events Board is responsible for organizing events around the school, as well as encouraging the formation of new clubs.

Some college students may wonder why they should vote for campus government leaders.

“Voting in school elections increases the chances students will get what they want out of their college experience,” said City College political science professor Paul Frank.

Students can vote by logging into eServices on the City College website. After logging in, look for several tabs at the top of the page. Select the one on the far right labeled “Elections & Surveys”.

Next, you will be brought to a page with two “Vote” icons. Click on either one, and you will see which elections are currently active. Click the green start button next to the election you’re interested in, then select whom or what you’re voting for by checking the box next to your particular choice.

After you’ve made your selection, check off the participant consent box, click submit and your vote will be counted. It is a much easier process than voting in national elections. The whole thing can be done in about a minute in the comfort of your home from your computer.

Election hours for online voting on April 4-5 will begin each day at 7 a.m. and end at11:30 p.m. Election results will be posted April 6-7.

For more information on City College elections, go to WWW.SCC.LOSRIOS.EDU/SLD/ELECTIONS.